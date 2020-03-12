Finding themselves in the bureaucratic equivalent of a Catch-22, Stowe officials are seeking money from the federal government to make a much-needed upgrade to a bridge on Stagecoach Road.
On Monday night, the select board voted unanimously to ask the Vermont Agency of Transportation to assist the town in applying for $680,000 from the Federal Highway’s Emergency Relief program.
The bridge spans Moss Glen Brook about half a mile north of the intersection with Route 100.
The bridge includes a pair of culverts installed in 1958 that stand about 8.5 feet high, 13.5 feet wide and 65 feet long.
“The culverts are 62 years old and are in very poor condition,” said Harry Shepard, Stowe’s director of public works. “We’re losing earth around the culverts. We have some voids along the sides.”
On Nov. 1, heavy rains caused flooding in many areas, including a washout on Stagecoach Road and adjacent thoroughfares. The event caused significant damage to the culverts, and also showed that they are not adequate in dealing with flood conditions.
“We keep a close eye on it and we check it after any major rainstorms,” Shepard said.
The Vermont state government has a bridge replacement program, in which 80 percent of the construction costs are covered by the federal government, 10 percent by the state and 10 percent by the municipality.
However, the culverts — and specifically the distance between the culverts — are not considered a bridge by federal or state standards.
Moreover, the state program is for replacement of existing bridges, not construction of new bridges, and since the bridge is not considered a “bridge,” the project does not qualify for aid under the bridge replacement program.
“From the state’s perspective, it’s the town’s issue exclusively,” Shepard said. “It’s regrettable that the bridge program does not allow for the construction of a new bridge.”
The project cost is estimated at $850,000; the town is seeking 80 percent, which would leave the town on the hook for the remaining 20 percent, or $170,000. The town’s share of that cost would come from the capital reserve fund, which had a balance of $584,954 as of Feb. 28.
“By approving this letter, you’re saying that the town would be willing to pay for 20 percent of the project,” said Town Manager Charles Safford.
The proposal calls for installing a 51-foot, single-span bridge, which would have an expected life span of 75 years.
Town officials also examined less expensive alternatives ranging from $420,000 to $545,000, such as replacing the existing culverts with new culverts; however, that would not be allowed because the culverts do not comply with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s rules governing stream alteration.
They also examined the possibility of other kinds of culverts; however, state regulations governing stream alteration would require the culverts to be replaced with a bridge by 2024.
“We think that the bridge is the best choice and the most economically responsible, and what we have to do now is convince the feds,” Shepard said.
If the town does receive the federal aid, the construction work would begin in 2021, Shepard said.
“I don’t know that that’s the kind of road that we can leave closed for a long time,” Shepard said, who recalled how the road was closed in 2011 after Tropical Storm Irene. “It was challenging to people on both sides of the town line.”
Other business
Monday’s meeting was the first since town elections March 3. During reorganization, Lisa Hagerty was elected board chair, replacing Willie Noyes. Billy Adams is vice chair, and Abby Earle will continue as board clerk.
The board also welcomed new member Nick Donza, who replaced longtime board member Neil Van Dyke.
• Board members discussed last week’s town meeting, which was held in the theater at the Akeley Memorial Building — rather than at Stowe High School — for the first time in more than 40 years.
Hagerty said she received complaints that the lack of stadium seating meant people sitting in the back were unable to see the town officials at the front of the room.
Hagerty also noted the theater was mostly full, and said there could be a capacity problem in the future if the town has a “hot-button issue.”
Board member Morgan Nichols said one benefits of holding the meeting at the high school is the lobby, where people can step out for a conversation.
• The board appointed seven people to the town’s newly formed Stowe Energy Committee: Catherine Crawley, Sarah Evans, Elizabeth Soper, Peter Collotta, Cap Chenoweth, Marina Meerburg and Rick Weinstein. Tom Jackman, Stowe’s town planner, will serve as support staff for the committee.