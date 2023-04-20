Stowe will once again have a five-person school board to start the summer, less than a year after it was reborn as a standalone school district.

Anyone interested in joining the current trio of school directors and making it a quintet has until May 1 to get their name on the June 6 ballot, according to Stowe’s interim town clerk, Lindsay Turiello.

