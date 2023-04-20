Stowe will once again have a five-person school board to start the summer, less than a year after it was reborn as a standalone school district.
Anyone interested in joining the current trio of school directors and making it a quintet has until May 1 to get their name on the June 6 ballot, according to Stowe’s interim town clerk, Lindsay Turiello.
It’s been four years since Stowe had a five-person school board.
The State Board of Education forced the town in late 2018 to merge with fellow Lamoille South Supervisory Union towns Elmore and Morristown, despite years of effort to prove to the state that Stowe was better off with its own school district rather that shares central office resources with the other two towns.
The effort to get the state to undo the merger was even more vociferous, with the town spending the first half of 2019 mounting legal challenges to the state board’s decision and pressuring the Legislature to reverse it. Both efforts failed, though, and Stowe officially had its last school board meeting in June 2019.
In 2021, Stowe residents voted overwhelmingly to leave the merged district, with Elmore and Morristown later voting to allow the departure. However, it took a legislative tweak to Act 46 — the law that encouraged and later mandated education governance consolidation — last year to finally change the State Board of Education’s collective mind.
On June 6, Stowe residents will vote for a person for a one-year term and a person for a two-year term.
Also, at the polls that day, voters will decide whether to approve a recently inked withdrawal agreement negotiated April 5 by the Stowe school board and the Lamoille South board.
The agreement reads like divorce paperwork, with Stowe ceding any assets owned by Lamoille South. Per the agreement, the Lamoille South district — Elmore and Morristown — will sell back any Stowe property it acquired as part of the merger for one dollar.
The two districts would split 50/50 any shared assets, and Stowe would be released from any of the other two towns’ liabilities.
