There was a sense of a new normal about the first day of school in Stowe this week, with the kids stepping off in their spiffy new outfits, oversized backpacks and smiles in their eyes above their masks.
For seniors at Stowe High School, this was the first time since they were sophomores that they were able to head to class in person for five days a week. That’s a lot of growing up in between.
“Our new 10th and 11th graders have spent very little time in this building, aside from their time in middle school,” principal David Greenfield said this week.
They’re not the only ones to find the Stowe High experience a new one. Greenfield had his first back-to-school week since moving from Florida this summer to take the job.
“For me, as a new principal in the building, I feel like I’m going through a lot of the same things as them,” he said of faculty. “For them, this is a shared experience with myself, and I hope that’s something that binds us together.”
Greenfield praised the custodial crew for transforming the campus into something more like its old self. The auditorium, for instance, was largely an oversized storage unit all last year. And teachers were able to come in well-rested and remake their classrooms so that their personalities, and their subject matter, shone through.
Superintendent Ryan Heraty, also new this summer, made the rounds this first week, and found it clear that a summer break was a rejuvenating experience across the board.
“It’s been good energy all around,” Heraty said. “You see a lot of smiles and a lot of laughing, and everyone seems really happy to be back.”
While the first week of school is celebratory, it still comes under a cloud of COVID-19, with a small number of schools across the state already registering positive cases of the virus. Heraty said it would be overly optimistic to think it won’t happen in Stowe, or Morristown or Elmore, either.
However, he said there are all kinds of layers of contingency plans in place. Plus, the teachers already learned “to pivot on a dime, more than once” in the past 18 months.
“There is a very high probability that we will see positive cases at some point, and then it’s about how quickly we can react and stop the spread,” he said. “The most important thing we can do is, if kids are sick or our adults are sick, stay home. We have to make sure to not send them to school if they are sick.”
Stowe Elementary rolls with it
“Back to school is, honestly, the most wonderful time of the year,” Stowe Elementary School principal Nina Slade said. “We’re working harder than ever on creating a safe, collaborative culture where all students will thrive.”
Already, there have been more opportunities than last year. For instance, the art closet in the art room is available again, as are the musical instruments for band — last year, the music teacher wasn’t even in the building, as she was representing Stowe on the Vermont Virtual Learning Collaborative, Slade said.
Slade said it is impossible to put the student body into any sort of average, and that was even more so during the past year and a half. Some of them homeschooled last year, some were in fully remote environments, some of them missed so many days of school last year they’ll need help catching up, while some absolutely thrived in the virtual world.
Echoing what Heraty said about preparedness, Slade said the elementary school teachers learned so much in the past 18 months, they can easily incorporate some of the experience, should the school see a COVID outbreak, or have to shut down temporarily.
“Our teachers feel so confident that they can flip the switch. We definitely adjusted our sails throughout the year last year,” she said.
While there is a tendency to shelter the young ones from the terrible news unfolding every hour of every day, Slade said the kids just seem to roll with it. With a lot of support from family, teachers and the community, she added.
“Children, I have to say, are just so resilient,” Slade said. “Adults could learn a lot from kids. They don’t get stuck in it. They don’t try to figure it out. They are more focused in each day.”
But don’t take the principal’s word for it. Here is a sampling of what some of her young charges relayed to her about their first two days of school.
• Addison, 4th grade: “It feels awesome. I felt nervous on my first day.”
• London, 2nd grade: “I can do art in the art room with all the supplies.”
• Jake, 5th grade: “Math and reading are the best.”
• Lillian, 2nd grade: “Playground without a mask is the best part.”
• Charlie, 1st grade: “Good. Everything is so good. I love my teacher.”
