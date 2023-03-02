On March 3, 2020, Vermonters in just about every town participated in the state’s annual exercise in direct democracy, while outside town hall, word of an insidious virus spreading across the globe was gradually starting take over headlines.

Three years later, Town Meeting Day is back in Stowe, and those who see the annual meeting as a cornerstone of local government oversight — and who can get the day off — are poring over their town reports in preparation for innumerable discussions about road salt, salaries, police coverage, education spending and more.

