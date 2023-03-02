On March 3, 2020, Vermonters in just about every town participated in the state’s annual exercise in direct democracy, while outside town hall, word of an insidious virus spreading across the globe was gradually starting take over headlines.
Three years later, Town Meeting Day is back in Stowe, and those who see the annual meeting as a cornerstone of local government oversight — and who can get the day off — are poring over their town reports in preparation for innumerable discussions about road salt, salaries, police coverage, education spending and more.
Leighton Detora will handle moderator duties, and he said last month that he’s thrilled to be back at the podium to once again orchestrate the proceedings.
“I think this is good in so many ways. It’s good for people to see who the decision makers are in town. It’s good for voters to see where the money is going,” Detora said. “It’s also important to see that government, in that venue, is still responsible to the voters.”
Here’s what’s on the menu for the rebooted in-person town meeting.
Town meeting
The town portion of Stowe’s annual meeting starts with a vote on whether to implement a new 1 percent sales tax, a conversation and a vote that is sure to set the stage for the rest of the meeting, which is largely budget related.
Voters will also be asked to approve capital projects totaling $635,000. Those seven projects won’t put a dent in folks’ tax bills, since they are funded wholly from the other 1 percent local option tax Stowe tacks on to all rooms, meals and bar tabs in town.
And in what has been a once-a-decade custom since the 1970s, voters will be asked to authorize the town to enter into “farmer’s contracts” with owners of farm and forestland who can get a tax break on the property they use for active agriculture use — it’s something akin to a local version of the state’s current use programs, but with fewer strings attached.
School meeting
Last summer, the Stowe School District was reborn, after a legislative tweak to state education governance laws made it easier for towns to divorce themselves from merged education districts.
That budget is $15.7 million, and will be voted on, at least for this year, during the in-person school meeting.
Because the district is still “new,” it remains a three-person board for now, with one of the members facing re-election each year to a three-year term. The current seat up for election or re-election is held by Erica Loomis.
Also during the school portion of annual meeting, Stowe voters will determine whether to keep doing the yearly business in person or by Australian ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.