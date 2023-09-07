A year after building itself back up as its own school district, Stowe is looking to improve its aging middle-level and high school campus on Barrows Road. First, local education officials want people to take a walk through the school’s halls.

The Stowe School District’s capital improvement subcommittee is hosting an informational meeting next Wednesday, Sept. 13, to discuss proposed improvements to the school. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. in the school auditorium and will be followed by a building tour led by members of the subcommittee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.