A year after building itself back up as its own school district, Stowe is looking to improve its aging middle-level and high school campus on Barrows Road. First, local education officials want people to take a walk through the school’s halls.
The Stowe School District’s capital improvement subcommittee is hosting an informational meeting next Wednesday, Sept. 13, to discuss proposed improvements to the school. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. in the school auditorium and will be followed by a building tour led by members of the subcommittee.
Proposed investments include renovations and upgrades to the roofing, sprinkler systems, bathrooms, athletic fields, heating and cooling systems, parking lots, and interior spaces, including the very auditorium where the meeting will take place.
A new middle school gymnasium and track are also on the table for discussion.
The subcommittee has been partnering with architect Black River Design for the past two years, after a comprehensive needs assessment that was first conducted in 2015 and revisited in 2017 and 2022.
Prior capital improvement and bond discussions in 2018 were postponed due to supervisory union governance changes mandated by the state and the subcommittee is seeking feedback before moving forward with a final design. The decision by the state came within days of the committee’s last such community campus tour, scuttling plans to go to the 2019 town meeting with a bond vote request.
Back then, the ballpark estimate was in the $40 million range, but that would have also included work at Stowe Elementary School, which is being left out of this round of infrastructure improvements.
A bond vote could happen soon.
Initial designs and cost estimates will be shared with the community at the Sept. 13 meeting. Later, the school board will decide whether to hold a bond vote on Nov 7. Schoolboard chair Tiffany Donza is hoping for a large turnout with lots of voices chiming in.
“Stowe has a long history of commitment to high quality education, and we feel that our buildings should reflect that commitment,” Donza said. “At the same time, we also honor and respect the reality that school improvements are paid with local tax dollars in Vermont. The real purpose of this informational meeting is to discuss how we address the significant building needs so that we can move forward in a way that feels realistic and supportive to all community members.”
The subcommittee is composed of school board members, parents, community members and school faculty and administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.