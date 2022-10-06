Stowe has a new school board, but no one on it is new to the business of governing education for the town.
Following an old-fashioned special town meeting last week, with a series of voice votes from the floor, Tiffany Donza, Erica Loomis and Alan Ouellette were elected to serve on the rebooted board. All three currently serve on the merged Lamoille South Unified Union school board, as Stowe’s three representatives to the seven-person body.
The Stowe School District was created this summer by the State Board of Education, after nearly four years of effort by Stowe residents to overturn that same state board’s late-2018 decision forcing Stowe to merge with its sister towns, Elmore and Morristown, in the supervisory union.
A small tweak this past legislative session to Act 46, the state’s school district consolidation law, allowed towns that met certain criteria prior to the state board passing its statewide merger order on Nov. 28, 2018, to more easily pursue withdrawal.
On July 20, the state board quickly and unanimously agreed to let Stowe go its own way, thus once again creating the Stowe School District.
“An uncontested divorce. That’s what I’m hearing,” state board member Lyle Jepson said at the time, referring to overwhelming votes last year by Stowe residents to secede and majorities of Morristown and Elmore residents voting to codify that decision.
Reasons for seeking educational independence were myriad, but the most significant reason Lamoille South officials cited were the significantly lopsided capital improvements needed at Stowe schools, tens of millions of dollars that would otherwise have to be also borne by Elmore and Morristown taxpayers.
Superintendent Ryan Heraty said the new school board will likely set up a timeline for pursuing a bond for repairs, but in the meantime will discuss things that can be done without bond funds.
“Like walls,” he chuckled, referring to the interior at Stowe High School, where an outdated floor plan eliminated walls in parts of the campus to favor an open-air concept less embraced in these days of concerns about school safety.
The Stowe school board’s primary goal for the remainder of the school and fiscal year will be to set itself up for success when it is fully divorced from the Lamoille South Unified Union next July. That includes budgeting, policy making and renewed talks about infrastructure needs.
Heraty said the Lamoille South teachers union this year inked a three-year master contract for all three towns, and said it would prefer to continue operating under that centralized contract for now.
“That provides a lot of stability for everyone over the next couple of years while we transition. I think that could have been one of the most challenging aspects of the process,” Heraty said.
Since all three Stowe school board members are also still part of the Lamoille South board, and since that board alternates its twice-monthly meetings between Morristown and Stowe elementary schools, Stowe board meetings will only happen once a month, at least to start.
The first Stowe meeting is Nov. 1 and will take place before the scheduled Lamoille South meeting, as the three Stowe representatives talk business and then join the larger board to discuss overall education topics.
According to Heraty, there were nearly 70 Stowe residents at last week’s special meeting. All three school board members were elected to different, staggered terms in order to maintain consistency.
Loomis, who faced a competing nominee in Ryan Bennett, was elected to a term that ends at Town Meeting Day next March — she’ll have to run for re-election if she wants to keep serving.
Ouellette and Donza were elected unopposed, with Ouellette’s term up for re-election in March 2024, and Donza’s in March 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.