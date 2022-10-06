Stowe has a new school board, but no one on it is new to the business of governing education for the town.

Following an old-fashioned special town meeting last week, with a series of voice votes from the floor, Tiffany Donza, Erica Loomis and Alan Ouellette were elected to serve on the rebooted board. All three currently serve on the merged Lamoille South Unified Union school board, as Stowe’s three representatives to the seven-person body.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.