Dozens of Stowe residents and business owners spoke out this week against a proposed resolution requiring people to wear face coverings inside any building in town, including the town’s innumerable businesses, and the town listened.
During a special selectboard meeting Monday, the board ultimately voted, 4-1, to scrap the proposed resolution, which would require face coverings for anyone inside within 6 feet of another person.
Stowe’s discussion on a proposed mask mandate was more than two hours long and featured dozens of differing opinions, with many speaking in favor of it and many others offering myriad reasons why not.
Many commended the community for the civil way they were able to argue their case — a counterpoint could be seen down the road in Morristown, where a simultaneous discussion on a mask mandate saw one of the board members leave the meeting to log on remotely at home because of a raucous group of anti-mask and anti-vaccination advocates who filled the town office conference room, sans mask.
A theme of government overreach has emerged from towns all over Vermont taking up the mandatory masking discussion. It was the same in Stowe Monday night.
“This is simple. The state isn’t taking action on a mask mandate, and I think we all need to remember that they’re not taking action for a reason,” Tiffany Donza said. “Businesses have the right to mandate masks of their patrons and their employees. The selectboard has the right to mandate masks in municipal buildings and of town employees, and they have taken that right. Every person has the right to do what they feel they need to do to keep themselves safe. A selectboard mandate, from a town level to local businesses, is, at this point, an abuse of power.”
Towns all over Vermont have taken up the question of whether to mandate masks, after the Vermont Legislature met for a special one-day session just before Thanksgiving, giving towns the authority to implement rules. Gov. Phil Scott has said he is opposed to mandates at the state level, and essentially kicked the idea down to the local level.
Board member Jo Sabel Courtney called the resolution “toothless” since it isn’t an actual town ordinance and doesn’t have any enforcement mechanism.
She said the town could revisit the resolution in a month, should general opinion on the issue change. The entire two-hour discussion is on the town’s website, townofstowevt.org.
Undue burden?
Business owners said having town government tell them they must require masks in their establishments, when Scott said he doesn’t think it’s necessary, is confusing for customers and an undue burden on employees.
Sheri Baraw Smith from Stoweflake Resort said it’s already tough enough for businesses who are asking customers to voluntarily wear masks if they are unvaccinated, which innumerable establishments already do.
“I’ve literally lost employees over this, and the staff just can’t take being the mask police anymore,” she said. “It’s really, really stressful for them.”
Joanna Graves, owner of Ride gym, said she has incurred heavy expenses navigating the pandemic, with the purchase of personal protection equipment, air filtration systems, even moving into a larger space. She said hers isn’t the type of business that benefits from busy fall weekends — she runs a gym largely frequented by locals.
“Frankly, I cannot afford to lose any business over a mask mandate,” Graves said. “We’re divided, and if we mask mandate, we’ll divide our town even more.”
Lisa Hagerty, a shop owner and the selectboard’s lone supporter of the mask resolution, countered that if the town were to enact it, it would provide more “top-level support.” She said her employees have asked for the town to enact it.
“If we, as a town, came down strongly on the side of safety, doesn’t that relieve the individual employee?” Hagerty asked.
Katrina Veerman, owner of PK Coffee, echoed that sentiment. Veerman said her staff asked ownership to require masks, and it’s helped her retain her employees.
“I do not believe that we should have a long-term mask mandate, and I think we all deserve the opportunities to make those decisions on our own in the long term,” Veerman said. “I do think that, with all of the tourists coming through, as a way to help our employees feel safer at work, I support a short-term mandate.”
Tom McLinden, head of the local Republican Party, said the town was acting in good intent with the resolution, but noted that the state instituted rules 20 months ago to “flatten the curve,” with the expectation it would stop the virus. That didn’t happen. He said he hoped the town would “tread lightly” on folks’ civil liberties.
“At some point we’re going to be forced to decide how long we will allow this virus to rule our lives,” he said.
Rachel Vandenberg, the owner of Sun & Ski, said she almost didn’t come to the meeting to speak out against a mask mandate because she feared she’d be attacked for her stances. She said she followed all the mask rules during Scott’s state of emergency but found herself suddenly feeling “rebellious” going mask-free after the executive order was lifted.
“You should be able to have a debate in this town without fear of retaliation or loss of relationships,” Vandenberg said.
Health and crime
There were differing opinions on the safety of masks, with some saying they keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay, while others decried their deleterious impact on emotional, or even physical health — even public safety.
Lynn Goldsmith lives in the village near Mac’s Market and noted that, of the droves of people in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, “very few of them” were wearing masks in the store.
“I think we’re all at risk, and I just feel very strongly that an indoor mask mandate should be instituted,” Goldsmith said.
Stowe resident Lynn Lafleur said implementing a mask mandate “gives the impression that people should be fearful,” which would lead to isolation and all kinds of bad things like suicide, substance abuse and domestic violence. She also said making kids wear masks “is nothing short of child abuse” because they have trouble breathing.
“It’s a devastating trickle-down effect,” she said.
Elizabeth Sherman, a retired biology professor, said that, as far as, “the reports of negative consequences of mask wearing for children, for example, low oxygen levels or greater cavities or greater anxiety, the evidence simply does not exist supporting that.”
Michael Valdez said masks could even lead to more crime, because would-be crooks could get away without witnesses being able to discern identifying facial features like moles or scars.
Store owner Christina Mink said she had a case of shoplifting in her store where all she had for a description was a woman with a ponytail wearing a hat, a mask and sunglasses. She said she knew of another store that reported a similar thing.
Town manager Charles Safford said he hasn’t heard from the police department of any rise in crime associated with mask-wearing, but would investigate it.
Board member Nick Donza argued it might be harder for people to recover from the negative emotional aspects of the pandemic than the actual contagious parts of it and implementing resolution during the holiday season “is a step back.”
“Human connectivity is the one thing that increases human happiness,” Donza said.
