Vermont property owners who rent out their places on a short-term basis are all required to have a state-issued document posted prominently in the rental that lists the owner’s contact information along with a variety of checklist items verifying everything is safe and in good working order.
But do they? The state won’t ever know unless an inspector enters the building to look, whether summoned by a complaint about the rental or as part a pre-rental inspection. For now, renters are largely governed by the honor system.
Shawn Goodell, the assistant state fire marshal and the person responsible for ensuring safety compliance for commercial businesses — including rentals — in the greater Lamoille County area, noted that while the state public safety department’s Division of Fire Safety has jurisdiction over rentals and commercial buildings, he and his crew do not have the bandwidth to be able to pre-emptively inspect every place that someone wants to put up for rent.
“That’s a lot of shoulder work,” Goodell told the Stowe Selectboard last week. “Some of them might take two hours, some of them can take five hours. It all depends on the size of the building, and what they got going on.”
He said that, even if the division dedicated time over a period of years to “ramp up” inspections, as board chair Lisa Hagerty suggested, it would be difficult, because the division of fire safety has other places to be besides Stowe, dealing with other things besides short-term rental complaints — the recent flooding alone has had him and his colleagues “pulled in several directions,” he said.
He said he is responsible for checking on places in all 10 Lamoille County towns, plus more than another half dozen bordering the county to the north. But, he said, most short-term rental complaints come from Stowe.
Of the estimated 1,000 short-stay residential places in Stowe — that number includes hotels and inns who use Airbnb for some of their rooms — Goodell estimated the division of fire safety has inspected 25-30 of them.
That’s not many, board member Nick Donza observed.
“How do you sleep at night?” Donza asked. “Do you think these rentals are safe? Or do you think that there are issues in these rentals that are not being triggered because there’s not an inspection required?”
Goodell said there are plenty of places that haven’t come up on his or the fire department’s radar because he hasn’t received complaints about them, or the fire department hasn’t been summoned there.
“There’s going to be ones out there that are going to have, probably, some major violations. But, once again, we will just never know that unless we could get into every building.”
Last week marked the fifth time this year the selectboard had set aside time to discuss short-term rentals, as the board tries to gather as much input as possible before deciding whether to enact an ordinance governing short-term rentals — and whether such an ordinance will include a registry of all units in town.
Reeves, on July 26, reported the fire department had responded to short-term rentals three times in July, including one time when the volunteer firefighters had to be on site for more than four hours because the property owner could not, or would not, respond.
He said those kinds of situations have a deleterious effect on volunteers — not only is there no real action, but they’ve got to sit around for several hours in the middle of the night and may have to be getting up at 6 a.m. to go to their regular day jobs.
Reeves said the types of issues associated with short-term renters aren’t seen as much with regular tenants who sign month-to-month or year-to-year leases — they tend to be more familiar with the place and have more regular contact with the landlord.
Board chair Billy Adams, who has sounded cautionary notes about a registry, last week reiterated that any suggestions about regulating short-term rentals in Stowe ought to be expanded to include all rentals, whether they are aimed at tourists or other temporary out-of-towners, or for people who live and work in Stowe long-term.
The next meeting to feature a guest speaking about short-term rentals will be Sept. 13, when Julie Marks, founder and director of the Vermont Short-Term Rental Alliance will join the ever-growing chorus of people offering thoughts on short stays in Stowe.
