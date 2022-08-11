Stowe’s first entirely electricity powered residence — meaning no fossil fuels involved — is taking shape on Mountain Road.
The Mile Away, which takes its name from its approximate distance from the Toll House ski lift, is currently undergoing both a rejuvenating and historic renovation that will make the longtime rental the first of what Stowe’s planning commission hopes will be many.
Built in 1859, the building was connected to a larger farm property nearby before it was sold about 50 years ago and became a rental house, perfectly situated among the closest commercial district that isn’t on the actual mountain.
Becca Schulman and Will Havemeyer purchased the property in 2020 and began a total overhaul of the house. Schulman is an experienced developer of real estate, having rehabilitated and sold homes in suburban Boston, Cape Cod and across New England.
Totally electric
After the pandemic hit, Schulman intentionally sought to acquire properties she could hold onto and tap into the growing short-term rental market. Havemeyer, her husband, grew up in New York and visited Stowe as a boy. He recalled the Mile Away and the couple looked it up on a whim. Finding it for sale felt like kismet.
The old rental house was, admittedly, a little worse for wear. Schulman is the conceptual and interior design guru who creates new homes from the bones of worn-out ones. Havemeyer’s background is in sustainable energy infrastructure like solar panels and wind turbines.
Not content to do a simple flip of the rental house, Schulman has pulled out all the stops in order to make Mile Away an example in how to do things right when it comes to sustainable, eco-friendly housing.
With two separate units — one in the main house and another above the garage — Schulman is hoping the house will be ready to rent by winter.
Central to solving the problem of creating a Vermont home that doesn’t use fossil fuels is heat. Electric heat pumps are available, but detractors say they can’t stand up to brutal winters.
Rather than a mini split heat pump, Mile Away has a fully ducted system. This would be an impractical and expensive approach for someone looking to simply switch from propane to an electric heat pump, but it was an effective approach for someone already tearing out the walls.
Supplemented with thorough insulation, radiant heat coiled into the floors, a wood-burning stove and even a heated towel rack in some of the bathrooms, Schulman is doing everything she can to keep the cold a safe distance from Mile Away.
Sustainability goes beyond heating, of course. Schulman has installed every energy efficient appliances and fixtures on the market with smart controls to boot. There are electric water pumps and water heaters, and there’s only a hint of gasoline to the whole project — a gas-powered emergency backup generator for when the electric grid goes down.
Tech specs
Mile Away runs 600 amps deep with a massive set of fuse boxes that contain a lot of room for growth. Schulman and Havemeyer have intentionally gone about the renovation purposefully allowing room for growth and the accommodation of new sustainable technology as it develops.
The couple is looking to expand their approach beyond the house, setting up electric car charging stations and possibly a stand of rentable e-bikes as well.
Dakota Dubie of Local Electric, the Morrisville-based electrician that oversaw the operation, remarked on the extensive work that had to be done to power Mile Away and outfit it with the electrical capacity normally reserved for much larger or multi-family homes. It was the only all-electric home he’s ever worked on.
“There might be people who follow Schulman’s lead, which is kind of great news if you’re in my field,” he said.
One sticking point: the electrical grid in that location on Mountain Road won’t allow them to mount solar panels on the roof of the home as they would like, but this is a problem Stowe Electric is already working to resolve.
According to Ellen Burt, general manager at the utility, supply chain issues have slowed down work expanding the capacity of that region’s substation, but soon Havemeyer will be able to get his panels up and running. The utility prides itself on how much it has increased its capacity preparing for the more all-electric homes, increasing capacity while working to provide electricity that is, at this moment, 82 percent carbon-free.
But while the technology that powers the renovated house is cutting edge, Schulman has been dedicated to preserving its history. A garage that was previously attached to the property was torn down to build a more appropriate carriage house and the couple has worked closely with the Stowe Historic Preservation Commission.
Locally salvaged fixtures can be found in each nook and cranny of the home, while unique wallpaper and wall coverings gives all the rooms a distinct character.
In one room, Schulman even took an image of the house’s original wooden underlayment and used it to produce wall-to-wall wallpaper to produce a distinctly vintage Vermont feel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.