Mile Away

Becca Schulman and Will Havemeyer pose before the circuitry outside Mile Away on Stowe’s Mountain Road. 

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Stowe’s first entirely electricity powered residence — meaning no fossil fuels involved — is taking shape on Mountain Road.

The Mile Away, which takes its name from its approximate distance from the Toll House ski lift, is currently undergoing both a rejuvenating and historic renovation that will make the longtime rental the first of what Stowe’s planning commission hopes will be many.

Mile Away

The home’s massive breaker box.
Mile Away

Wallpaper designed from the home’s wood underlay.

