The Stowe Selectboard last week reflected on the weather-related events that may have mostly spared the town, but not all those who work in town.

Town manager Charles Safford last Thursday said the town received five inches of rain, forcing the temporary closure of Moscow Road, the Stowe Recreation Path and Memorial Park — the latter of which was already facing constant flood threats from a group of nearby beavers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.