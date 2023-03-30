A Stowe resident found himself the victim of a multi-state woodworking fraud scheme after a professed local furniture maker promised a hand-carved table he had no intention of delivering.
David Conrad, 42, of Bristol was arrested earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for wire fraud after running a custom woodworking business operating under the names Old Camp Woodworking and Vermont Custom Design.
Conrad ran the business out of his home garage and accepted payment through multiple online payment platforms for projects commissioned in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York from January 2022 through February 2023, that the District of Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged he had no intention of completing.
The U.S. Attorney has accused Conrad of defrauding customers of at least $165,500.
Making a habit of asking people to pay up front, Conrad would then make excuses as to why he was unable to complete the work, according to an indictment filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt, including claims he had mixed up or confused orders, his grandmother had died, he and members of his family contracted COVID-19, he had a heart attack and had cut off a portion of his finger. According to a report in Vermont Business Magazine, Conrad still has all his fingers.
Will Wengel, a resident of Stowe’s Sterling Valley neighborhood, was one victim defrauded by Conrad. The fake woodworker even came to his house to pitch his business and take measurements. Wengel sought to support a local businessman when he commissioned a $3,500 dining room table and accessories.
“There were a couple of things looking back in hindsight — asking for 100 percent up front — but my wife and I like to support local, small Vermont businesses and what he was describing as his product matched the decor and architecture for the rustic mountain look of our home, so my wife was interested in snapping up his stuff,” Wengel said.
Wengel went through the process described by the attorney’s office where Conrad made myriad excuses to avoid delivering the promised product. Although Conrad did eventually deliver something, Wengel said it was not everything he had purchased, nor was it to the standard they discussed.
Conrad had been working as an account executive for the United Parcel Service in Bristol, but according to statements made regarding his release, Conrad has been living in his truck in Burlington after leaving his family home and was released on conditions despite objections from the state.
Wengel seems to not be mentioned in the initial indictment, which only includes unnamed defrauded customers who wired Conrad $650, $999 and $1,218 for dining tables, $874 for a bed frame and $599 for barn doors.
Conrad continued his fraud scheme even after it was apparent that he was being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security. The attorney’s office convened a federal grand jury on the alleged fraud charges.
For Wengel, there seems to be few lessons to learn from this unfortunate incident.
“I don’t want to have to live my life on the defense. I can’t take a guy that’s saying, ‘Hey, I’m trying to start my business, here’s what I can do.’ Why can’t I take him at his word?” Wengel said. “I don’t know what you do. I mean, are you supposed to do due diligence on every aspect of your life? That’s extremely exhausting, and most people wouldn’t want to put up with the hassle of that, trying to give the guy a break and he screws you over.”
