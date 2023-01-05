A prominent Vermont lawyer, in an effort to try to get his new wife a chance to live with him permanently at their Stowe home, has filed a federal lawsuit against some of the loftiest offices in the federal government, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Jon R. Eggleston and his new wife Julie Ciarallo also have named Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of U.S. Homeland Security and Ana Escrogima, consul general in Montreal, as defendants in the case filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
The lawsuit seeks to have the defendants issue a long-delayed immigrant visa to Ciarallo, who married Eggleston on Valentine’s Day 2020.
Ciarallo is a Canadian citizen but has filed all the appropriate paperwork in the U.S. to obtain the proper immigrant visa that would allow her to live and work permanently in the United States, according to Burlington attorney Kevin Henry, who represents the plaintiffs.
The federal court issued summons to the four defendants on Dec. 29. They have three weeks to respond to the case.
Eggleston submitted a petition for alien relative to the Department of Homeland Security on Aug. 17, 2020, and it was approved one year later, Henry said in the four-page lawsuit.
After the approval, the next step was to obtain authorization from the consulate general in Montreal. Ciarallo’s application was initially denied last April when she failed to submit the original and also a copy of a death certificate for Eggleston’s first wife, the lawsuit said.
Ciarallo was told that her application would have been approved that day except for the missing document. The missing paperwork was submitted two days later to the consulate general, the lawsuit notes.
Nine months later, the consulate general has taken no action and Ciarallo’s medical screening and criminal background check are due to expire in April, Henry said in the lawsuit. Eggleston turned to the office of then-Congressman Peter Welch, D-VT. for help, but as of the lawsuit filing, the plaintiffs “have not received any meaningful response.”
Eggleston and Ciarallo are asking that the visa request be adjudicated promptly and to award them reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.
Eggleston served as president of the Vermont Bar Association in 1999-2000. He has focused on tax and corporate law since 1973, according to the website for Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer Inc.
