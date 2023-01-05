A prominent Vermont lawyer, in an effort to try to get his new wife a chance to live with him permanently at their Stowe home, has filed a federal lawsuit against some of the loftiest offices in the federal government, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Jon R. Eggleston and his new wife Julie Ciarallo also have named Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of U.S. Homeland Security and Ana Escrogima, consul general in Montreal, as defendants in the case filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

