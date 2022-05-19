Jed Lipsky, a longtime member of the Stowe community, announced today he will seek election to the Stowe seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.
“I have lived in Stowe for over 22 years,” Lipsky said in a press release. “I first fell in love with Stowe as a child and was determined to return because I wanted to live, work and raise my family in this great community. I feel fortunate to have been able to do so and have tried to give back in any way I can. I’ve served on the Stowe School Board, and the boards of the Stowe Area Association and the Stowe Land Trust and have worked diligently for Stowe Youth Hockey and many other local organizations.”
“Now it is time to continue my service to this community in a new way — that of your representative in the Vermont House,” he said.
“As a strong, independent voice in the Legislature, I will bring to the House my vast experience as a father, an individual committed to our working landscape as a certified master logger, a longtime business owner, and a dedicated member of the Stowe community. I will fight for the interests of Stowe families and businesses. I will fight for our local schools. I will fight for true environmental stewardship,” he continued. “I will fight for common sense policies to tackle our housing crisis and our demographic crisis and look forward to earning the support of this great community over the next months, and to being your independent voice in the Vermont House.”
Lipsky already has the support of outgoing Stowe Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, who announced last week she would not seek reelection.
“I couldn’t be happier or prouder to throw my strong support behind Jed Lipsky for the Stowe seat in the House of Representatives,” Scheuermann said. “Jed not only has the experience and knowledge necessary to be a true advocate for Stowe, but he has the temperament necessary to be effective. His unwavering commitment to this community, his independent voice and his desire to bring balance to Montpelier are precisely what we need as Stowe and Vermont continue to face the challenges we face.”
Longtime Stowe resident and Lamoille South Unified Union school board member Tiffany Donza added, “I have known Jed for years, and I cannot think of a better representative for Stowe at this time. He knows this community. He knows the schools, families and businesses, and understands the challenges we all face. He will be a strong, independent voice for all of us.”
