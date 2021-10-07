Stowe Republicans added six members to its town committee after an organizational caucus Sept. 18.
Those new members are Michael Havemeyer, Michael Valdez, Heidi Scheuermann, Tom McLinden, Susan Connerty and Tori Ann Vanvalkinburgh.
McLinden was elected town chair, Valdez will serve as vice chair and Connerty and Havemeyer were elected secretary and treasurer.
Rob Roper from the Ethan Allen Institute reviewed some of the issues to watch in the coming year, starting with the reapportionment of legislative districts. Roper serves on the Vermont Legislative Reapportionment Board.
Given Stowe’s recent population growth in population, Stowe will most likely have to join an adjacent town, probably Waterbury or Morrisville, to create another district. Besides the obvious problem of where to draw the line is that a current legislator may find they no longer reside in their former district.
Roper said that since the issue won’t be resolved until spring 2022, Stowe could find itself approaching an election without knowing the new district boundaries or who will run for election in the shuffled districts.
Roper also talked about the Global Warming Solutions Act, pensions, child care, labor shortage, affordable housing and the housing and rental registry legislation.
The caucus also created two new positions: social media contributor and editorial manager. McLinden also said the group would like to have a bigger presence in Stowe’s 4th of July parade.
