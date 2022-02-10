The gap between how the town of Stowe values property and what the state of Vermont thinks it should be worth is so wide you could drive a Range Rover with New Jersey plates through it.
And although the town is embarking this summer on a two-year process to re-evaluate all the properties in Stowe, that gap is widening, which has a direct effect on education taxes, according to town appraiser Tim Morrissey.
“There’s a clear case of supply and demand that has driven this,” Morrissey said. “There is very little supply and a lot of demand.”
He’s referring to how popular Stowe, and Vermont in general, has become in recent years, especially during the pandemic. So popular that homes all over the state are selling for much more than their assessed value. He said all it takes is one look at the multiple listing services, the go-to resource for real estate agents and house hunters, to see “bidding wars” for the scant number of houses for sale.
This disconnect between the town’s property appraisal figures and what the state thinks the market value ought to be is known as the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA), a key variable in the complex calculus the state uses to determine town-by-town education tax rates.
In a nutshell, a CLA of 100 represents a perfect agreement of town appraisals and fair market value. As a town’s CLA trends downward, the state interprets that as the properties in a town being undervalued, and the tax department applies an adjustment, resulting in higher education tax rates.
If the figure dips below 80, Vermont law requires a town to undergo a town-wide reappraisal. Stowe’s CLA is 78, which Morrissey said means a property the town has assessed at $78,000 would, in the state’s eyes, be worth $100,000.
According to Morrissey, the actual number is lower than that, because the state looks at three years’ worth of property value data, and the figures the state is using to determine next year’s tax rate are nearly a year old — the data runs from April 2018 through April 2021.
“With this lag, it actually is beneficial to Stowe,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey and the town listers have started the initial preparation for the re-appraisal, and he said the town will receive a letter ordering it on July 1. Stowe will then have two years to complete the work.
After the reappraisal, Stowe homes will almost universally increase in value. This could be a double-edged sword for property owners — on the one hand, their tax bills will be based on a higher property value; on the other hand, the state won’t apply such high tax rates to the town.
“This will make sure everyone’s paying their fair share,” Morrissey said.
