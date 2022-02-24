The town of Stowe has reached a settlement with the fire chief who was fired in December following sexual assault allegations against him. The former chief will receive $100,000 as part of the settlement.
Kyle Walker, who had worked for the fire department since 1997 — the past three years as its chief — was terminated in December, nearly a year after he was the subject of a criminal rape investigation stemming to a time when he was a Stowe police officer.
The settlement, inked Feb. 7 and approved by the Stowe Selectboard after an executive session Tuesday night, states that Walker will be paid the $100,000 in one lump sum and will never again be able to apply for a job for the town of Stowe.
Per the settlement, Walker waives his right to sue the town, and both sides are held blameless.
“This agreement shall not in any way be construed as an admission by any of the parties that they have acted wrongfully with respect to an opposing party or any other person … and the parties specifically disclaim and deny that they have any liability to or have committed any wrongful acts against any opposing party or any other person,” the settlement states in part.
Town manager Charles Safford, who fired Walker in December, citing Walker’s failure to meet “performance goals” that included a requirement that he regain public trust in his ability to lead the fire department, issued a joint statement between the town and Walker Wednesday morning. The statement is partly biography, partly no comment.
“Kyle Walker served the Town of Stowe Fire Department since 1997 and held the ranks of Lieutenant Captain and Assistant Chief before being appointed as Fire Chief in 2019. Concurrent with his appointment as Fire Chief, Kyle also served as Town Health Officer and Emergency Management Director,” the joint statement reads. “In February 2022, Kyle submitted a letter of resignation from all municipal positions, and it was accepted by Town Manager Charles Safford. Kyle and the Town of Stowe wish each other the best going forward. Neither intends to comment further.”
While he would not comment on the settlement, Safford did say the $100,000 that Walker receives as part of the settlement will be paid for out of the statewide insurance pool known as the Property & Casualty and Workers’ Compensation Fund that municipalities have through the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. The town will have to pay an insurance deductible, but it was not clear as of press deadline how much that would be.
Walker was accused in January 2021 of sexually assaulting and stalking a woman over a period of years between 2009 and 2013 when Walker was a full-time police officer. The alleged victim said some of the assaults happened when Walker was on duty and in uniform.
Walker admitted to having sex with the woman numerous times, but said it was a consensual relationship.
Vermont State Police investigated the allegations as rape and turned their investigation over to a prosecutor, who declined to formally charge Walker, citing a lack of evidence and expired statutes of limitations.
Despite this, Safford fired Walker as a cop, but came up short of terminating him from his post as fire chief.
Walker’s alleged victim shed her anonymity after the prosecutor’s decision, and her supporters and sexual and domestic violence advocates kept up the pressure on Safford and the selectboard for months, until Safford ultimately fired Walker on Dec. 15.
Walker vowed to appeal Safford’s decision and asked for a January hearing before the selectboard.
The settlement voids any potential hearing.
