Stowe has raised its sewer rates for the first time in four years, following what the town public director called a “very unusual year” reckoning with the ubiquitous toxic compounds known as “forever chemicals.”
The town’s water rates are not as fluid.
Last week, the selectboard approved increasing the sewer rates by 8 percent and keeping the water rates the same.
According to public works director Harry Shepard, the main driver behind the rate increase is the same reason everything is more expensive: inflation. Shepard said the price for chemicals to treat wastewater and sewage has gone up as has the cost of electricity to run the town treatment plant.
Also driving costs is the headache facing water and sewer plants across America — the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These “forever chemicals” are part of a group of compounds — used, among other things, as fire retardants and repellents and in take-out containers and non-stick cookware — that do not break down in the environment and appear in water supplies and, consequently in humans and the things we consume. The chemicals have been linked to health problems including cancer and birth defects.
Shepard said recent tests of the water from the town’s Village Green water plant, near Cape Cod and Cottage Club roads, registered PFAS levels between 2.2 and 3.8 parts per trillion. That’s under the advisable levels set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, but high enough that he thinks it would be prudent to hire an engineer to scope out viable alternative water sources.
Engineering firm Aldrich and Elliott has proposed exploring the feasibility of two sites, one to the north and one to the south of the existing Village Green well.
Upcoming sewer capital projects include:
• $120,000 to replace three of the four sludge grinders at the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
• $50,000 to replace about 140 feet of clay tile in the village collector sewer, a project that was started in 2011 when the town clerk’s office upgraded its vault in the Akeley Memorial building and the owners of the two properties directly north of Akeley continued the replacement when they improved their buildings.
• $50,000 for a PFAS response plan.
• And $40,000 for new “thickener cake” and chemical feed pump replacements.
Upcoming water system improvements are:
• $70,000 for emergency backup power generators at three pump stations, the last ones that do not have emergency backup power.
• $250,000 to add to the town’s PFAS drinking water response plan.
• $25,000 for a nitrogen generator to help slow down deterioration of an existing fire sprinkler system.
