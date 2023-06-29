“I think there’s plenty of evidence to show that psychedelics have the potential for a very positive impact on improving peoples’ lives, including people who struggle with addiction.”
Rick Barnett, a Stowe psychologist with specialization in addiction, provided this synopsis of his support for the decriminalization of psychedelics, that family of drugs that provoke hallucinations and other mind-altering effects in their users, for recreational purposes but also for their unique usefulness in treating a myriad of ailments of the mind, from addiction to eating disorders.
Sitting in his sun-dappled office on Old Farm Road with his soot-colored poodle Jessie asleep in her kennel, Barnett was fresh from Denver, where he had attended Psychedelic Science 2023, a conference where the most prominent researchers and practitioners in the world of psychedelic medicine gathered to share their findings.
Barnett, with his salt and pepper beard and clean-shaven head, speaks with the kind of precision endemic to therapists, a sort of patient exactness with which he seeks a certain level of specificity in his own language that he then requires from the other side of the conversation.
Having run a general practice in Stowe since 2005, Barnett has lately lent his expertise to a movement in the Green Mountain State to legalize psilocybin, the psychoactive compound found in a wide variety of mushrooms colloquially referred to as magic mushrooms.
Although he hopes to eventually see a variety of psychoactive drugs decriminalized, Barnett said that lawmakers and activists in Vermont have singled out mushrooms as the low-hanging fungi that will open the door for accessibility to psychedelics in the North Country.
That’s because it’s naturally accessible. The spore can be relatively easily grown and once decriminalized at the state level could be produced for personal consumption or sale, unlike other hallucinogenic staples like ketamine, ayahuasca, LSD and MDMA, a drug also known as ecstasy that’s nearing federal approval for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Barnett testified before the Vermont Legislature during the most recent biennium regarding the efficacy of psilocybin in treating his own substance-disorder and its uses treating conditions like bipolar disorder, migraines and other maladies.
Barnett said he lent his expertise to Rep. Chip Troiano, D-Stannard, as he crafted the House bill proposing the decriminalization and regulated sale of psilocybin in Vermont, which has joined a similar bill on the Senate side. Both bills propose the creation of a Psychedelic Therapy Advisory Working Group.
Though the bill didn’t see much traction in the busy 2023 biennium, chair of the Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee Martin LaLonde, a Democrat from South Burlington, directed its members to return to the matter next year, according to VTDigger.
Psilocybin and other psychedelics have been severely criminalized at the federal level since President Richard Nixon passed the Controlled Substances Act in 1970 despite their long-established use in religious ceremonies and rituals across cultures. Mounting research establishing its therapeutic efficacy and general harmlessness has led to its decriminalization in states like Oregon, Colorado and Connecticut
While the trend of micro-dosing — taking small, incremental doses of psychedelics over a set period of time — has grown in popularity in recent years, Barnett said that, in the therapeutic setting, a large dose of psilocybin or another psychedelic, with several sessions of therapy leading up to the dose, is most effective.
Inducing a powerful psychedelic experience can be particularly effective in addiction treatment as the drug’s use lies in its potential to manufacture moments of realization or self-awareness that are typically only organically produced when an addict reaches rock bottom.
“What can happen for people is that they have some kind of experience under the influence of the psilocybin that shifts their understanding of how they relate to that drug or that pattern of behavior that’s not serving them anymore,” Barnett said. “They could have a mystical experience, they could have a spiritual experience, they could have just a deep, meaningful insight into their behaviors or the relationship to the drug or to alcohol.”
According to Barnett, research has also shown that psychedelics can help reduce the addicted person’s susceptibility to falling back into addiction after even just a brief relapse.
Barnett has pushed for full decriminalization of psilocybin without the qualifier that it only be available in therapeutic settings or used under the guidance of a licensed professional because he wants to avoid the crass commercialization of its use that could result.
While anyone familiar with psychedelics knows there are “good” and “bad” trips, and which path taken can often be influenced by outside factors, he asserted that truly impactful negative reactions to psychedelics are rare, and while there are some risks, it doesn’t make them nearly as potentially dangerous as the much more commonly prescribed antidepressant medication.
“There isn’t a whole lot that a guide or a therapist needs to do other than to be a trusting, safe, quiet resource who creates an experience and sits there if you need anything,” Barnett said.
While the Legislature continues to consider decriminalizing mushrooms, Barnett is busy making a name for Stowe in the psychedelics community. Last year, he hosted a scientific conference on psychedelics at Trapp Family Lodge attended by 150 experts and researchers from around the globe. This fall, he’s hoping to double attendance with another conference at The Lodge at Spruce Peak.
