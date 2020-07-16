The Stowe Select Board set the municipal property-tax rate on Friday, and it’s down a fraction of cent.
The new rate is 43.5 cents per $100 of property value, down from 43.66 cents. That equates to $435 per $100,000 of property value.
The total value of taxable property grew slightly less than town officials had anticipated, which means tax revenue will be slightly below expectations. So, the town cut costs slightly, deciding not to hire a building and grounds director.
School taxes are separate, and the state government sets that rate. The education tax rate is $1.6320 per $100 of property value for residents and $1.7926 for businesses and second-home owners.
The total bill for a $400,000 property: $8,268 for residents, $8,010 for non-residents.
The first of four quarterly tax payments are due Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.