Stowe voters are asked to approve more than $5 million for two very different, and costly, ventures, but won’t have to contribute a dime of property taxes to do so.
The Stowe Electric Department is seeking a $4 million bond for what it calls critical upgrades to its infrastructure, but the cost would be spread out over 20 years and paid for fully by revenue from ratepayers.
The Stowe Fire Department is asking for $1.25 million to purchase a new ladder truck to replace a vehicle that town officials say is past its prime. That money is literally already just sitting around — leftover funds from a less-than-expected village construction project that buried the utility lines throughout downtown.
The pair of special articles are on Stowe’s annual meeting ballot, and while, technically, Town Meeting Day is next Tuesday, March 1, many Stowe voters are already casting ballots.
Power play
With one of the most drastic population increases in Vermont, according to the most recent census numbers, all those people use a lot of power, say electric department officials, who presented their project proposal at Tuesday’s selectboard meeting.
Much of the $4 million in bond funds would go toward upgrading the Wilkins substation, located on Cady Hill — near a popular entry point to the Cady Hill Forest mountain bike trail network.
According to Sarah Juzek, the utility’s controller, the Wilkins substation provides power to some of Stowe’s most critical services: the public safety building, the water department, the high school — also the town’s emergency shelter — town offices and the electric department itself.
With all the population growth over the past 10 years, the substation is approaching capacity. The project will add an additional transformer — the technology that takes incoming electricity directly from the Vermont Electric Power Company that is far too powerful to use, and steps it down to more manageable “line voltage” that goes to buildings.
Ellen Burt, the electric department general manager, was asked how long the proposed upgrades would last.
“Based on what our growth is today, and new growth, this will take us out 15-20 years until we basically need to do a whole new upgrade to the substation,” Burt said.
If approved, the electric department will work with the Vermont Bond Bank to secure a 20-year bond and, in July, lock in the lowest possible interest rate — currently estimated at 2.4 percent.
Add a ladder
Also on the town meeting ballot is a request to spend $1.25 million in leftover bond funds from the town’s recent project to bury the village power lines — residents approved the bond in 2018.
Interim fire chief Scott Reeves said the town has gotten so populous and people are building bigger homes and businesses or building them much closer — particularly some of the behemoths near the base of Spruce Peak — that there is a worry about being able to efficiently beat back a fire in one of those large structures.
But, Reeves added, it would be useful in all situations. For one, it’s shorter than the existing ladder truck, and it is also a tanker truck — essentially two trucks in one, plus smaller and more maneuverable.
“The one thing I don’t want people to get hung up on is it’s not just big buildings that this vehicle can be used at. It can be used in residential areas,” he said.
“So, if we have a chimney fire, where we used to have to throw a ground ladder, which takes a minimum of two people, if not three, depending on the height of the ladder, with this aerial truck, not only do we have a water supply, now we have a way to throw a ladder that’s not manual, it’s all mechanical.”
Town manager Charles Safford said he has been asked why the town can’t just rely on ladder trucks from Morristown or Waterbury fire departments. But both he and Reeves said, in a fire, every minute counts, and it could be 30 minutes or more for one of those departments to get to far-flung places in Stowe.
“We have one of the biggest grand lists in the state, and time is of the essence,” Safford said.
David Loysen asked if the town would be actively looking to replace the truck if it didn’t have the funds sitting in the town coffers like it does now.
Safford said, shortly after he first started as Stowe’s first-ever town manager 15 years ago, the town put together an equipment fund and started putting aside money every year, but “a million dollars was just too big of an apple to bite into.”
“We were hoping that something would fall from the sky, and the earth and the moon lined up here with the remaining money” from the Main Street project, he said.
Doug White weighed in with support for the truck, saying that, as much as the need for the new equipment is reflective of the department’s personnel needs, it’s also just a good truck.
“I just want to make sure people understand that we’re replacing some equipment that’s going to need replacement anyway and let’s get the best pocketknife in the pouch,” White said.
