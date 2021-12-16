It took half a year for the three towns in the Lamoille South Unified Union District to agree to let Stowe go its own way, but the battle for Stowe’s educational autonomy has just begun.
Last week, the towns of Elmore and Morristown voted to ratify Stowe’s decision, made in May, to withdraw from the merged district. This takes the decision out of the towns’ hands and sets the stage for an encore performance before the same political entity that forced the merger in the first place three years ago.
Jim Brochhausen, a former Stowe School Board member — back when there was still such a thing — said he and a small group of ex-school directors are eager to plead their case to the Vermont Agency of Education.
“Let’s face it, the whole merger was political,” Brochhausen said. “There were no savings, no efficiencies. One could argue, as Stowe parents, that the merger hurt us.”
He pointed to the fact that the school “burned through” two principals since the merger was mandated, lost AP classes for a year, had foreign language programs cut and had a potential $40 million bond to overhaul the school campuses scuttled. He acknowledged the pandemic exacerbated some of the pain but said it’s not surprising that Elmore and Morristown would not prioritize Stowe’s needs and wants over those of the whole district.
“When you have half of your population not ever going into those schools, they aren’t going to step up to the plate, and you can understand why,” he said.
Vermont Agency of Education spokesperson Ted Fisher said it’s not the agency, per se, that determines the next steps. Rather, the board of education will take up the issue.
When that happens is anyone’s guess. The Dec. 7 vote happened far too late to get on the state board’s Dec. 15 agenda.
Its next monthly meeting is Jan. 19, but even that might be a tight window. As was the case following the original Stowe vote in May, there is a 30-day period before the Morristown and Elmore votes can be certified by the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, on the off-chance someone wants to challenge the vote results.
Superintendent Ryan Heraty said this week the only word he’s received from the agency is a thank-you from education secretary Dan French for notifying him about the Elmore and Morristown vote results. Heraty plans on keeping tabs on the state to keep the communities apprised of next steps.
“I want to keep the community as informed as possible, to make sure we don’t have angst,” he said.
Even as the polls were closing and the votes tallied up in Morristown and Elmore, school officials wondered over the best way to communicate to the public. Heraty said he worried about people getting misinformation that there would be big changes to kids’ education, which could cause undue stress during an already stressful time.
“I just think that it’s going to be important for us to do what we can to kind of calm the seas,” he told the school board at its Dec. 7 meeting. “A sense of stability right now, especially during a pandemic, is really, really important.”
Stowe member Tiffany Donza said the board “has been crickets on this and has chosen to be silent,” noting that wasn’t her choice but the consensus of the board. Elmore member Penny Jones said it was important ahead of Morristown’s and Elmore’s votes to refrain from talking about the vote, to avoid impressions that board members were trying to sway it.
Erica Loomis, also from Stowe, added that the school board doesn’t play a role in pitching Stowe’s withdrawal case to the state board of education.
“I just think we need to be really careful,” Loomis said.
Working as one, for now
Heraty said if the outcome of a Stowe withdrawal is just a change in governance structure back to the way it was prior to 2019, the students “really wouldn’t see any change.”
For now, he and the board are continuing to operate as a single unit.
Lamoille South is already well into budget season and, while the school board got its first look at the estimated figures last week, central office number crunchers have been busy with next year’s budget for far longer. Heraty said with a seeming unlikelihood of the state green-lighting any changes ahead of Town Meeting Day in March, there aren’t any plans right now for creating any contingency budgets.
“It would not be a simple process,” he said. “It would take a lot of time, energy and resources to do that.”
That’s fine, Brochhausen said — just leave that to the folks who petitioned the town to leave the merged school district in the first place. He said in 2019, as Lamoille South was fighting the state board’s merger mandate in the courts and the Legislature — ultimately losing both battles — the supervisory union came up with two budgets, just in case.
“I’ve done seven years of school budgeting, and between myself and the others, I don’t think it would be a heavy lift,” Brochhausen said.
The current board is also continuing apace with an initiative launched last week to identify the facilities needs at the half dozen school buildings in the three towns. Even though Stowe had unveiled a roughly $40 million plan for renovations at the elementary and middle and high schools a mere couple of days before the state board threw water on those plans by forcing the merger, the work this current capital projects committee is planning will still have value, Heraty said.
“There’s no reason to put it on hold, because identifying capital improvements is something that’s going to happen regardless of the governance structure,” he said.
Return to the old?
The small group of former Stowe school district board members will be presenting the town’s case for autonomy before the state board of education as soon as they can, according to Brochhausen.
He said the town of Westminster, when it successfully lobbied the state board to leave its merged district, also sent former school board members as its emissaries. He said this arrangement is ideal because no one on the current school board can be involved in making the case for, essentially, its dissolution.
The likely plan is to send the state board of education the exact same “alternative governance structure” report that was first presented to the state in 2017.
“Alternative governance structure” is a particularly confusing term from Act 46, because it actually refers to the status quo; it’s only dubbed “alternative” because the status quo runs contrary to the law’s goals of efficiency through school governance consolidation.
The Lamoille South alternative governance structure proposal is a 135-page document approved by what was then two school districts within the Lamoille South Supervisory Union — Stowe and the combined Elmore-Morristown district, which had voluntarily merged earlier.
The proposal, which was submitted to the state in late 2017, a year before the forced merger, weaves a story that, together and individually, the two districts already met or exceeded all the goals of Act 46: equity and opportunity, quality, efficiency, transparency and accountability at a value that taxpayers backed year after year with budget approvals.
Brochhausen said he has high hopes the state board will let Stowe out of its arranged marriage. Westminster and Ripton have successfully navigated those waters, and those are smaller towns with far less clout than Stowe, which is an economic powerhouse with a 21 percent population increase over the past decade.
He also pointed out that nearly the entire makeup of the nine-person board has changed since 2018. Only one person remains, board chair Oliver Olsen of South Londonderry. Olsen was one of four members who voted in 2018 to allow Stowe and Elmore-Morristown to remain independent districts.
The decision to deny Stowe’s independence was decided by a single vote.
