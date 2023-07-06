As Stowe continues to explore whether to create a registry for short-term rentals and draft a set of rules governing their operation, the town might not be able to do it alone.
Last week, a representative from a software company pitched the town on its services, noting the sheer number of rentals in Stowe makes it very hard for the town to keep tabs on everything.
Software company Granicus said it would cost about $82,000 to set up a short-term rental registry for the town and about that same amount annually to maintain the registry and administer any ordinance the town might adopt.
However, folks in Stowe’s already-robust property rental sector touted their local knowhow, saying they already have plenty of the information the software company would have to go fetch.
Crunching the numbers
Granicus representative Samantha White told the Stowe Selectboard last week that the traditional lodging market of hotels, motels, inns and bed-and-breakfast places is “flattening out,” and short-term rentals “are very much filling that gap.” How much? Since 2011, the number of short-term rentals has grown 15-fold.
The company did an analysis of the Stowe market in May and found 1,684 short-term rental listings, representing 1,250 rental units, but that includes traditional lodging places like hotels renting rooms in non-traditional ways. Town manager Charles Safford earlier reported, of that, roughly 825 of them were residential units.
Tracking rentals is made more difficult with the sheer number of rental platforms. White said most people have heard of Airbnb or Vrbo, but Granicus tracks roughly 70 such platforms, and they combined capture about 99 percent of the short-term rental market. Still, the big ones are really big.
“Airbnb, which is the largest juggernaut platform, is actually bigger than all hotel chains combined,” White said.
However, she said, in typical markets, fewer than 10 percent of short-term renters voluntarily register their properties and pay all their taxes, something that might be required in a future rental ordinance.
White said Granicus contracts with 500 cities and towns in the U.S. Since 2019, she said, there has been a shift in the short-term market from big cities like Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Atlanta to smaller towns and cities.
Granicus employs nearly 300 analysts using artificial intelligence and computer models to comb through those 70 rental platforms and match their data with towns’ local property assessor data, which includes a property’s physical address, the owner’s address and the property tax map ID.
“All of the information is first matched by computer model, and then it’s all human verified,” White said.
Keeping it Stowe
The company would also handle compliance with whatever short-term rental ordinance, if any, the town decides to enact. That could include handling the town’s permitting, licensing or registration processes, helping with tax collecting, creating a hub for neighbors to report non-emergency incidents and complaints, and create ongoing reports, including overall rental activity for every short-term rental unit registered with the town.
That is, if the town goes down that road and creates a registry or an ordinance, or both, something that is far from a certainty this early in the brainstorming process.
Selectboard Lisa Hagerty said she was uncomfortable about a company just “going in and sweeping to find out who our short-term renters are. It doesn’t necessarily feel like a community way of doing that.”
She suggested perhaps exempting owner-occupied properties from a registry, since those owners are easier to track down in the case of an emergency — or a tax collection — than someone living out of town.
White said “tone and cadence” is of paramount importance when it comes to implementing an ordinance — less momentous is the idea of people transacting business on a website, which people are already used to.
She said a “softer approach” works well in many places, such as Canada, where towns there have “a big push for education in that first year,” and take a progressively stronger approach. In places like New Jersey and New York, she said, a stronger approach from the get-go is the norm.
“I think the big push here is finding what’s right for Stowe. It isn’t about having a one-size-fits-all approach,” White said.
Home-grown help
Certain segments of Stowe’s public and private sector already boast their own internal, and informal, rental registries.
Allison Karosas, owner of Stowe Country Homes, said between her and other rental agents gathered for last week’s short-term rental talk, they represent about 200 properties and already are doing many of the things for their clients that Granicus would do for everyone with rental property.
Those agents would also be a great place to start when trying to build a registry, Karosas said. And it would save the town money when it comes to contracting with a software company like Granicus.
“I could give you a list in five minutes,” she said. “It’s in the computer. I can print it, I can give you addresses, names, number of bedrooms, where the area is, whatever you need.”
Fire chief Scott Reeves last month shared horror stories of firefighters being summoned to alarms or emergency calls at rental properties and being met with renters who had no idea how to reach the owner, or with owners who wouldn’t pick up the phone at 2 a.m.
Because of that, since January the department has included on its incident reports whether the property is a short-term rental.
“So, we’re collecting that data internally,” Reeves said.
Heather Snyder, a Stowe resident who used to work as a rental agent, said during that time, she had carbon monoxide incidents at two different properties and, in both cases, she was on the scene within a half hour. She said the next day the fire chief called to say that was the first time someone had done that.
“I think it’s a reasonable thing for the community to expect that the people who are earning money renting their houses show up for the community when something goes wrong,” Snyder said.
