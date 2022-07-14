Unionized Stowe Police Department employees will get two additional paid holidays, for a total of 14.
The Stowe Selectboard Monday approved amending the collective bargaining agreement with the Stowe Police Officers Association to add Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth to the list of paid holidays.
Paul Sakash said he doesn’t think most private employers offer so many paid holidays and asked if the town officials could describe union negotiations as “a give and take,” and whether the town got anything out of the deal.
Town manager Charles Safford said the town OK’d the new holidays after employees asked and to align with the holidays other town employees get. The board is expected to extend Juneteenth to those other employees; regular town personnel and non-police unionized workers already get Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday.
Board member Paco Aumand said he supports the extra paid holidays for much the same reason the town approved a declaration of inclusion earlier this year.
“It just seems proper for us to ensure that everyone is celebrating those two holidays,” Aumand said.
The town’s Declaration of Inclusivity, approved in April, reads: “The Town of Stowe welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, family status, age, or ability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community. As a town, we formally condemn discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment. The Town of Stowe has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
Aumand added that it also made sense to align the police with everyone else because it’s become increasingly hard to recruit people to become police officers and he’d like to see them rewarded for the work.
Safford said it is expected to cost the town roughly $12,000 due to overtime if the employees work or are paid for time when they don’t work those days.
In other business Monday, the selectboard approved a sign, estimated to cost $200, for Stowe Trails Partnership to reserve a parking spot for adaptive cyclists.
