Stowe completed most of its planning paving work despite COVID-related fiscal challenges.
The town to repave both Edson Hill Road and School Street, and both were mostly completed, according to Public Works Director Harry Shepard.
“COVID didn’t hold us back from getting the goals accomplished,” he said. “Like most construction seasons there’s still things that we’d like to get wrapped up before the snow flies. But we feel pretty good about what we’ve been able to accomplish this construction season.”
The town took a step back when COVID hit before making a commitment to its paving plans. But, ultimately, the select board elected to move forward as planned.
“Honestly, we received just terrific bids, price wise. The market was helpful, that way,” Shepard said.
Going forward, it’s too early to say what the next fiscal year will hold. But Shepard said Stowe has faced reduced revenues, particularly in its local option tax on rooms, meals and alcohol. Those funds are “substantially” used to fund the town’s capital projects, like paving.
“That revenue has definitely been impacted, we’ve seen one quarter numbers now and it looks like it’s going to be by at least 50 percent,” Shepard said. “We’re all hoping that we can turn the corner on this. I think we’re feeling like we’re seeing more tourists out there with leaf season coming around.”
