Penny Davis

Penny Davis

 Courtesy photo

Penny Davis is Stowe’s new town clerk and treasurer. She starts her new job May 30.

Davis grew up in Stowe and graduated from Stowe High School. Her ties to municipal government and the Akeley Memorial Building go back decades. Following graduation, she worked in the Stowe Selectboard office for eight years before moving to Stowe Electric Department.

