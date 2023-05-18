Penny Davis is Stowe’s new town clerk and treasurer. She starts her new job May 30.
Davis grew up in Stowe and graduated from Stowe High School. Her ties to municipal government and the Akeley Memorial Building go back decades. Following graduation, she worked in the Stowe Selectboard office for eight years before moving to Stowe Electric Department.
For the past 23 years, Davis has been the site manager for Copley Woodlands, a 40-unit independent retirement community in Stowe. Her responsibilities at Copley Woodlands have included developing and managing the budget, overseeing all aspects of the physical property, and leading a full staff in providing food service, recreational activities and support services to residents.
During this 23-year period, Davis supported nearly 200 families who called Copley Woodlands home. She was on call 24/7, whether it be fire alarm calls in the wee hours, emergency water leaks or bears climbing on resident decks.
Over the past three years, her duties were expanded to include management of Copley Terrace, a senior living facility in Morrisville. Both of these facilities were developed by Copley Health Systems, Inc.
She will join administrative clerk Charlene Walker and assistant clerk and treasurer Lindsay Turiello, who has been acting as interim town clerk since April 1.
Davis lives with her husband Chris in Morrisville where they raised their son, Ryan and daughter, Sarah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.