The Stowe town government has been awarded a $4,186 grant that will allow Stowe Mountain Rescue to buy additional equipment.
The grant was awarded through the federal State Homeland Security Grant Program.
The grant allows the team to buy a Cascade Rescue Co. litter and floatation device and a water rescue reach pole for swiftwater operations, an SMC Vector high-directional for high-angle rescues, 20 VT Prusiks for technical rope systems, and two dog harnesses for canine evacuations.
The equipment improves the team’s capability for both high-angle technical rescues and swiftwater rescues.
The Stowe Mountain Rescue team is a volunteer first-responder unit that responds to 35 to 40 calls each year. Calls typically involve injured or missing hikers, bikers, climbers, backcountry skiers or swimmers. The team works closely with local and state police and fire departments, local search and rescue teams, and fish and wildlife agencies.
In addition to backcountry rescues, the team is prepared to respond to flooding, storm damage, forest fires or acts of terrorism.
Stowe Mountain Rescue is funded primarily through the town government, but also receives donations and grants to supplement its operation. Two grants in 2019 allowed nearly $2,000 of equipment purchases and $6,000 for specialized training.
“The equipment purchased with these funds will allow us to safely and efficiently rescue people and canines in backcountry and other hazardous environments, such as technical rope rescues at Bingham Falls, Smugglers’ Notch and Moss Glen Falls,” said Doug Veliko, Stowe Mountain Rescue Team chief. “The new equipment will be purchased by the grant funds, with no cost to the taxpayers of Stowe.”