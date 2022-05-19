Move over, Netflix. The Stowe Planning Commission is the latest streaming title available to watch from the comfort of your own home whenever you want.
The town selectboard last week voted 3-2 to record and post planning commission meetings to the town website and leave each meeting up for a year. Supporters of the motion said the commission’s work is important and nuanced, while opponents worried about setting a precedent for other boards.
Town manager Charles Safford said the only board required under state law to record its meetings and have them publicly available is the development review board, because of the quasi-judicial nature of its proceedings.
The selectboard was required to record them during the most severe period of pandemic when meetings were solely virtual, he said.
Mila Lonetto, the planning commission chair, said her commission’s meetings are currently only virtual, so it’s not any extra effort to record them.
Safford said, while it’s easy to just hit the record button during a Zoom meeting, recorded municipal meetings are required to be saved for at least a year. He said Zoom Cloud, which stores those recordings, costs $79 a month, but would likely increase if more meeting recordings were stored.
Board member Lisa Hagerty said much of what the planning commission has discussed in recent years has been zoning bylaw amendments that the selectboard has also been discussing over many recent meetings. Note: the board is holding its second and final public hearing on the amendments on Monday, May 23.
“The planning commission has a lot of really important stuff that impacts the town over the next couple of years,” Hagerty said. “There were several times during the review here where some things had happened quite some time ago where it would have been helpful to listen to a tape, even for those on the planning commission, to remember the context about why some changes were made.”
Board member Paco Aumand took an opposing view, saying he worried about setting a precedent for other town boards and commissions. He also said he is “very mindful” that state law only requires town meeting minutes to capture motions made, and not the dialogue leading up to them.
Aumand added he agrees the planning commission is important, but it is an advisory board, and he doesn’t think it’s necessary to mandate that its meetings be recorded and publicly available.
“If somebody is that interested, they can sit in on a Zoom meeting,” Aumand said.
Donna Adams, who chairs the town cemetery commission, said she doesn’t think recording one board or commission and not another would set a precedent, since it’s up to the selectboard’s discretion.
She said the planning commission meeting minutes alone “do not reflect what’s going on at those meeting adequately.” But she also doesn’t think it’s necessary to record even her own commission’s meetings, nor the recreation commission’s or the library trustees’ meetings.
“Those issues that are raised in those meetings are not part of the impact of the day-to-day lives of people in town, whereas the planning commission, the DRB, and the selectboard are,” Adams said, later adding that those are the three most important boards or commissions in any town, not just Stowe.
