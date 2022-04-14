Depending on how it weathered the mid-week rain, Stowe Mountain Resort appears ready to carry skiers and riders up Mount Mansfield right to the end that it anticipated last November.
The last day of lift-served skiing is Sunday, although downhillers will still be earning people-powered turns for weeks to come, or as long as there are white lines running down Mansfield’s face.
Per tradition, as the season winds down, so do the different lifts. First, the Spruce Peak side shut down, and then the Mansfield gondola, and little by little the dark side lifts until only the Four Runner Quad remains — the Over Easy gondola will continue to shuttle people over Mountain Road between Spruce and Mansfield.
With the limited lift service, spring is the purview of intermediate or expert skiers and riders.
In a season that saw record low snowfall amounts and record high traffic counts, the snow has managed to stick around, and people are reporting fantastic conditions with sunny skies and corn snow that refreezes overnight.
Back this Sunday after two COVID-canceled years is the non-denominational Easter sunrise service. This free event starts early — between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. to load people onto the gondola.
Organized by Stowe Community Church — the one with the tall white spire that someone is very likely photographing right now — it will be the first Easter service presided over by new Rev. Dan Haugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.