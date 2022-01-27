Lawyers representing Stowe Mountain Resort have laid out their argument in Vermont Environment-al Court why the town of Stowe erred in denying the resort approval to expand a dirt parking lot on Harlow Hill.
The town development review board in November denied the resort’s application to turn the small resort-owned lot directly across Route 108 from the resort’s Nordic center into a larger lot that could accommodate 286 vehicles.
The project was met with resistance from neighbors who worried it would upset the aesthetics of the area, cause traffic issues and fragment wildlife habitat.
The Nov. 3 denial came nine months after the application was filed with the town, numerous review board meetings, reams of documents and hours of testimony.
Now, in an appeal to the court, the resort argues the review board “erred in failing to consider the prior approval” of the lot in the resort’s 2000 master plan and that the property’s “long-standing use as a parking lot.”
That master plan showed a future parking lot proposal with 140 parking spaces, the resort argues.
“The current proposed improvements are generally in the same location, serve the same purpose, and are not a dramatic departure from the master plan,” the appeal states.
The appeal also argues the review board erred in finding the project’s southern and eastern boundaries are an “outside boundary” of the town’s ski resort zoning district.
The appeal disagrees with the town’s assessment of setbacks, whether the lot would have “undue adverse impacts” on traffic, wildlife, aesthetics and the general character of the area.
