Having trouble finding parking at Stowe Mountain Resort on its busiest days? A solution might be on the horizon.
The resort has applied for zoning approval to add 299 new parking spaces.
Even this winter, which has been middling at best — with the temperature above freezing multiple times, sometimes accompanied by rain or fog, leaving the snowpack 9 inches shy of the average for this time of year — the parking lots at the resort have frequently been full, sometimes as early as 10 a.m.
The resort is looking to add 299 parking spaces at 5400 and 5402 Mountain Road, near the parking area for the cross-country ski area.
“Providing additional parking options for visitors to Stowe Mountain Resort is a necessary and appropriate action to deliver a positive guest experience,” the application states.
The proposed parking lot, located about 2 miles from the resort’s base, “will act as a buffer to reduce traffic on the upper Mountain Road during peak periods by providing parking alternatives for guests who arrive after primary parking lots have reached capacity.”
The location is now occupied by the resort’s shipping and receiving warehouse, a storage building and a 30-space gravel-surfaced parking lot. Plans include demolishing the storage building, realigning the driveway and installing lights.
The lot would be paved and would include wiring to allow future installation of electric-car charging stations.
Plans also include landscaping to screen the lot from the road, a stormwater management system and a connection to the town sewer system.
“With the proposed new additional landscaping surrounding the new paved parking surface, this area should have limited visibility from both Route 108 as well as the adjoining residential lots,” the application states.
The plans call for a split in the driveway to allow a separate, private driveway for the three residential lots located south of the proposed parking area.
According to the application, the lot would provide parking daily for deliveries and resort vehicles, weekend and holiday parking for employees, and guest parking “during peak visitation periods,” with guests using the lot 15 to 20 percent of the season.
During those times, shuttle buses will take guests to and from the base area.
It is unclear how many parking spaces the resort has; town officials were unable to find the answer, and resort spokesman Jeff Wise would say only that “the amount of vehicles we accommodate at the resort varies, based on our regular and peak-day parking strategies.”
Traffic and public safety
At least twice this season, drivers have faced significant traffic congestion while trying to reach the resort, due in no small measure to snowy road conditions. (On the other hand, snowy conditions also drive an increase in the number of visitors to the resort, because who doesn’t like a good powder day?)
The new parking lot could help with traffic congestion, said Stowe Police Chief Donald Hull, who has reviewed the plans and visited the site to see how the lot might affect travel and safety in the area.
“There are a couple of schools of thought. If we provide more parking, will we have more people come?” Hull asked. “The other school of thought is, when the Toll Road gets full and the parking lot across the street gets full, 300 cars might just help.
“It’s one of those ‘time will tell’ things,” Hull said. “Will it help? Every little bit will help.”
Hull expressed some concern with how the proposal might affect public safety.
“If the shuttle is going to pick people up there, I would like them to get off the road and into the parking lot. Don’t have them standing at the top of the hill. Let’s not stop cars in the middle of the hill,” Hull said. “Have the bus go in, come back out and go up. If that is the case, would we need a merge lane, just so the bus can pull out and not have to wait for traffic?”
Hull also expressed concern about possible pedestrian issues.
“Are there going to be pedestrians crossing from one lot to another?” he asked. “Do we need a pedestrian crosswalk?”
The Development Review Board had been scheduled to review the parking plan on Tuesday, March 3; however, the resort has asked for a continuance, meaning it is unlikely the board will take up the application at that time, according to zoning administrator Sarah McShane.
Heather Jenkins, a Boston resident with children in tow on her way to the resort last week, welcomed the idea of additional parking for resort guests.
“It’s hard, with the kids, because if they want to ski at Spruce, you have to go across the street, get on the gondola and come back over. So, it would be nice to have more parking,” Jenkins said.
Sometimes, parking is simply a matter of luck, said Andy McWilliams of Bristol, R.I., who — on Presidents Day no less — found a spot at the Mansfield Base.
“We were up there yesterday and we had no problem parking,” McWilliams said. “We actually got a spot right away, but somebody had just left, so we lucked out, I guess.”