Despite a curiously warm November, the thrum of snowmaking machines could be heard at Stowe Mountain Resort this week as temperatures dipped below freezing and the resort prepared to open its lifts just days after the first snowfall of the year.
Stowe Mountain Resort will open Saturday, Nov. 19. The resort switched the day from Friday after the Stowe Reporter went to press.
According to resort spokesperson Adam White, snowmakers have been busy trying to pack a foundation on the Lord and North Slope trails and in the base area.
Another bit of news for eager skiers and snowboarders from White: The ballyhooed six-person lift constructed over the summer — dubbed Sunrise — has officially replaced the Mountain Triple and will in early December.
White predicted the protection from the wind and sun it offers will make it a favorite among guests. It originates alongside the Mansfield Base Lodge, eliminating the hike up the hill required to reach the old chairlift.
Also on Stowe visitors’ minds will certainly be the new parking regulations at the resort. The $30 daily parking fee for non-carpoolers is being exacted by the resort, ostensibly to encourage more ridesharing — cars with at least four people park for free — and shuttle bus riding.
The new parking fee has also been criticized by others as just another way for Vail Resorts, the mountain’s owner, to make money. The $450 season-long park passes the resort offered for sale disappeared within minutes after being made available, causing further consternation.
On the other side of Spruce Peak, Smugglers’ Notch Resort will the following week, Friday, Nov. 25.
Behind the Vail
Questions linger after the high number of Epic Passes Vail Resorts sold, which allow entry into any of the 37 Vail-owned resorts across the country, and a labor shortage that last season led to less snowmaking and longer lines.
These problems arose at Stowe Mountain Resort too, though at the time White attributed the issues to global staffing shortages and the spike of the COVID-19 Omicron variant that hit at the peak of last winter’s ski season.
The problem reached a head last January when financial analysts with Truist Securities issued a scathing report that noted the falling value of Vail Resort’s public stock price due to the impact the Epic Pass and labor shortage had on customer experience.
Vail responded by issuing a one-time capital investment of $175 million across its resorts specifically aimed at retaining and recruiting employees.
For now, the market seems satiated. While the stock price hit a two-year low of $203 just a few months ago, Vail reported a 47 percent jump in earnings in its September report, partially due, ironically, to its catastrophically low payroll, according to Summit Daily.
The stock price of Vail Resorts, which trades under MTN, has continued to climb as it prepares to its North American slopes. It was trading at $242 as of Tuesday, though it still has a way to go to get back to its Jan. 3 price of $317.
But according to White, Stowe Mountain Resort is ready to put the labor issues behind them.
“We are excited to be on track to be fully staffed for the upcoming season,” he said.
MTN3 Project
For those looking to learn about all that the Mount Mansfield area has to offer in terms of winter activities — and how to be safe doing them — the MTN3 event will be held at The Lodge at Spruce Peak on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The winter season kickoff all-ages house event hosted by Sunrise Mountain Guides, MountainOps and Stowe Mountain Rescue will help those interested in any variety of activities learn where and how to do them, what gear they’ll need, the best ways to stay safe and who to call if you get stuck in a tough spot on the mountain.
“We’re here if you have questions about new activities, backcountry skiing, cross country skiing, ice climbing or snowshoeing,” said Greg Speer, an owner Sunrise and member of Stowe Mountain Rescue. “There’s just so many cool things to do in our little community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.