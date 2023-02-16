Accessibility is looking up for adaptive athletes at Stowe Mountain Resort.
The resort this winter is offering more handicap parking with snow accessibility, an ADA-compliant ramp at Mansfield Base Area that allows access to the upper level of the Mansfield Lodge from the parking lot, and access to the Sunrise Lift on Mansfield.
Chris Collin, a wheelchair user, and Pat Brown, a below-the-knee amputee, both adaptive athletes from Maine who frequently monoski independently and attend events sponsored by Green Mountain Adaptive Sports met last April with resort managers Bobby Murphy, Brandon Ball, Doug Armbruster, Jason Boes and Matthew Lillis at the site of the new six-pack lift to talk about increasing accessibility.
Collin and Brown, who have traveled extensively and visited many resorts across the country, shared how some resorts manage accessibility, giving specific examples of what worked well and offered ideas that could be put into place in Stowe.
Meetings continued via phone through the summer and fall. Although more could always be done to increase accessibility at the resort, the initial results from the collaboration are getting noticed in the adaptive community.
“To be inclusive is an important value of our company,” said Murphy, vice president and general manager at Stowe Mountain Resort. “We wanted to improve access to the Mansfield Base Lodge so everyone could enjoy the facility and the new Sunrise Lift which is adjacent to the lodge.”
Wheelchair users who monoski face many accessibility challenges that few able-bodied skiers realize. Monoskiers need a flat area to park their vehicle, and direct access to snow so they can independently set up their monoski, and transfer on snow directly from their wheelchair to the monoski. From there, the slope needs to be gentle enough for the athlete to access the lift.
“I feel like they did listen and took some of the advice we gave them. They already had a big project on their hands, and I’m sure it was challenging for them to add onto that project,” said Brown.
Four accessible parking spots have been added across from the tickets window at the Mansfield Lodge. All of them have close access to snow and the Sunrise Lift. The resort has also added a ramp built for wheelchair access to the lodge, which also offers an accessible bathroom on the upper level.
Three handicap spaces in the lower lot B at the Gondola are now available, and all have access to snow. Additional accessible parking was also created at the base of the Over Easy, although stairs need to be managed, making them unsuitable for wheelchair users.
On the Spruce Peak side, two handicap spaces are now available at the base of the Adventure Center. There is no direct access to snow on this side of the mountain, but resort employees will help carry equipment when necessary.
“We continue to make strides for better access here at Stowe. Future planning is focused on the Sunrise Lift side of the Mansfield Base Lodge,” said Jason Boes, manager of base operations.
