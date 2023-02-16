Increase accessibility

Months of conversations between Green Mountain Adaptive Sports, Chris Collin and Pat Brown, and Stowe Mountain Resort to discuss ways to increase accessibility at the resort have produced successful results for people with limited mobility skiing at Mount Mansfield.

Accessibility is looking up for adaptive athletes at Stowe Mountain Resort.

The resort this winter is offering more handicap parking with snow accessibility, an ADA-compliant ramp at Mansfield Base Area that allows access to the upper level of the Mansfield Lodge from the parking lot, and access to the Sunrise Lift on Mansfield.

