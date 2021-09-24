Note: This story is developing and will be updated as more details are known.
A Stowe Mountain Resort employee died yesterday while riding on the resort’s zip line.
According to a Stowe Police Department press release issued late last night, the employee, Scott Lewis, 53, of Stowe died after colliding with an anchoring platform holding the line. Lewis was working at the time of the accident.
The crash was reported at 3:12 p.m. and Stowe EMS rushed to the scene, but determined Lewis was unable to be revived and had succumbed to his injuries.
Stowe police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Preliminary reports indicate mechanical failure may be a factor.
If anyone witnessed the accident, call the Stowe Police Department at 802-253-7126.
