Stowe Mountain Resort donates to local charities

Stowe Mountain Resort general manager Bobby Murphy shares a moment with Lamoille Family Center executive director Carol Lang-Godin and Lamoille Community House executive director Kim Anetsberger.

The ski area donated $25,800 to each of the nonprofits.

 Photo by Emily Kokot

Both Lamoille Family Center and Lamoille Community House have received donations of $25,800 from Stowe Mountain Resort.

The ski area, which is replacing its mountain triple chairlift, recently auctioned off its 97 chairs. Mountain employees chose three charitable organizations as beneficiaries of the auction. Along with Lamoille Family Center and Lamoille Community House, a portion of the funds were donated to the EpicPromise Employee Foundation, which assists employees with emergency needs. 

