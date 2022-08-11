Both Lamoille Family Center and Lamoille Community House have received donations of $25,800 from Stowe Mountain Resort.
The ski area, which is replacing its mountain triple chairlift, recently auctioned off its 97 chairs. Mountain employees chose three charitable organizations as beneficiaries of the auction. Along with Lamoille Family Center and Lamoille Community House, a portion of the funds were donated to the EpicPromise Employee Foundation, which assists employees with emergency needs.
“This gift will make a significant impact on hundreds of kids and families in Lamoille Valley,” Carol-Lang Godin, executive director, of the Lamoille Family Center, said.
In the past, the resort has awarded Lamoille Community House with grants to help keep the shelter open 24/7 during the pandemic and beyond, ensuring that Vermonters without homes have a safe place to sleep and access to resources they may need.
Lamoille Family Center has received earlier grants to send kids to camp on scholarship, to increase residents’ access to technology and to expand programming that promotes healthy development. Stowe Mountain Resort employees have also helped rebuild the family center’s story stroll trail and bridges.
“A large portion of it will be put into our 365 Campaign aimed at raising money to fund operations for a new and much needed year-round shelter facility for Lamoille County,” Kim Anetsberger, Lamoille Community House executive director said.
