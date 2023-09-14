Paid parking is set to stay at Stowe Mountain Resort, but those seasonal passes that sold out in minutes last year won’t take another run.

In a recent announcement, the resort reiterated its commitment to charging for non-carpooling vehicles on weekends and holidays in lots closest to the slopes, but also said that the limited seasonal passes that allowed holders to pay upfront for months of parking have been discontinued.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.