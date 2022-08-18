If you saw Stowe Mountain Rescue’s truck blazing through Stowe Aug. 12, it’s because the crew was once again on its way to Bingham Falls.
Bonnie the Labradoodle was stranded on rocks mid-stream above the falls and refused to budge.
A Good Samaritan climbed down to keep her company until help arrived.
“We put a harness on her and used an improvised high-line of sorts to provide some security while we passed her over the gaps between the rocks,” according to Stowe Mountain Rescue’s social media reporter. “The owner had to be strategically positioned to coach her, and in order for that to happen the crowd of onlookers was enlisted to babysit the owner’s children. Ten minutes later Bonnie was delivered onto the trail, tail wagging.”
Stowe Mountain Rescue urges all dog owners to resist the instinct to put themselves in danger to rescue a stranded dog. Instead, let the professionals do the heavy lifting and focus on keeping yourselves safe, especially in dangerous conditions and around fast moving water.
“As a general rule and in an ideal world, provide verbal support for the dog and wait for us to arrive,” the squad added. “We’ll get there as quickly as possible and will do everything we can to perform a fast and safe rescue.”
Other recent rescues
• Stowe Mountain Rescue helped in the search for the missing man at Green River Reservoir July 27, performing a shoreline search in a boat and running an ATV along trails through the woods. Crews returned the following morning, but the dive team found the man’s body before rescue teams were deployed.
• On July 28 a Sterling Pond Trail hiker got disoriented. He was uninjured and Stowe Mountain Rescue helped him get safely to his car through support over the phone.
• A Long Trail hiker injured an ankle near Bolton ski resort July 29 and the crew supplied a litter evacuation team. Bolton Ski Resort brought in the medical team and utility vehicle to shuttle rescuers and equipment to the scene. The woman was splinted, put into the litter and taken to the ski patrol clinic.
• It was back to Sterling Pond Trail July 31 to help a man suffering from a medical emergency. He was assessed and stabilized and a paramedic from Johnson helped with medical care. The man was carried off trail to a waiting ambulance.
• Stowe Mountain Rescue then headed to Haul Road that day to help a biker who suffered a serious fracture. The woman was splinted and taken out in the rescue boggan with able assists from both Stowe EMS and police.
• On Aug. 3 on the Cady Hill trails, a mountain biker suffered lacerations and a shoulder injury at the Charlie/Zoggs intersection. He was brought out of the woods on an ATV.
• Camels Hump was the scene for a mutual aid call Aug. 9 to help a man off the Long Trail who was suffering a medical event. He was first able to walk on his own but as his condition worsened, he was loaded onto the litter and wheeled out, attended to by an EMT from Richmond. Stowe Mountain Rescue’s ATVs were invaluable running rescuers to and from the trail and shaving hours off the effort.
• A hearty crew of volunteers helped Stowe Mountain Rescue on a litter carry Aug. 13 from atop Stowe Pinnacle after a man suffered a medical event that rendered him immobile.
The volunteers willingly ditched their own hikes and stuck with the litter all the way down the hill, switching out during the carry to share the load.
Two medics on scene before rescue crews arrived assessed the injured man and helped prepare him for the trip downhill.
