Stowe’s town government likely won’t show a deficit for the fiscal year that ended Tuesday, but future projects will take a hit.
Revenue from Stowe’s local option tax — a one-percent surcharge on lodging, food and drink receipts that helps pay for capital improvement projects like roads, sidewalks, and those nice new lamps that line the thoroughfare — was projected to bring in $1 million, but now that expectation has been slashed in half.
Those service sectors have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Town manager Charles Safford said the new projection for that income will be $500,000 for the 2021 fiscal year, which started July 1. If this projection is accurate, the loss would account for more than 4 percent of the town government’s $13 million operating budget.
Other than the local option tax, Safford says Stowe’s finances are relatively healthy.
The town pushed its property tax due date back to June 15 and didn’t see a serious rise in delinquencies. The public water and sewer utilities saw a big hit in revenue, but reduced use led to less overhead as well. The ice rink was closed, so no money was made there, but the recreation center didn’t have to put money into making ice and stayed close to level as well.
Less funding, less projects
The new village street lights, a good portion of the sidewalk and underground utility line project before the town voted to borrow money to finish it, the new water main being finished on South Main Street, and other improvements to the town roads and infrastructure — much of all that is paid for by the local option tax.
“We haven't pushed anything back yet, but that’s a conversation we’ll have with the select board,” Safford said.
For instance, repairs and improvements to Depot Street might be pushed back. Safford said there were plans to replace and fix much of the sidewalk, lamps, water main and paving that has given us challenges over time,” Safford said. Depot Street has seen some work, but only temporary fixes, and will have to see serious work in the long term.
“It’s manageable right now. We have a water main there that has a history of leaks and we have a sub-base there,” Safford said. “Ideally, we would try to advance something like that sooner than later, but those kinds of things may have to wait.”
The town’s ability to comply with stormwater runoff laws might be affected, too. Safford said the state’s “three-acre rule” requires the town to build drainage and runoff containment pools near its largest buildings and parking lots like the arena and the sewer plant. While the state isn’t enforcing compliance yet, the town will need that money to pay for these requirements, or be fined.
“(The state) understands that municipalities are not necessarily in a position to put that into place at this time,” Safford said, “I don’t think it’s going away, but we might be able to defer it to a future date.”
Actual loss of revenue from the local option tax is unknown at this time— the tax department hasn’t released fourth-quarter numbers yet. But, considering the final quarter started in March coincides with the first three months of the pandemic, it’s likely a much smaller number than expected.
Safford said the town will draw from its reserves and push off some projects and will “have to manage our expectations going forward.”
“Right now, things look fine, but we really don’t have our fourth quarter yet and that’s what’s most likely to be affected,” Safford said. “It may take us a while to catch up.”
Budget in the black
As the pandemic shutdown thrust the town government into uncharted waters, requiring many employees to stay home and delaying spring work, Stowe kept everyone on payroll. The town didn’t lay off or furlough any employees despite the uncertain economic future.
And, even though revenues are down, there shouldn’t be a deficit in the fiscal year that ended Tuesday, Safford said.
He used the arena as an example. Although revenue dried up while the building was closed, the town didn’t have to spend any money making or maintaining ice.
Other expenses were delayed. The town was looking to hire two people this year, one for the Stowe Free Library and another for Stowe Emergency Medical Services. Those positions were left unfilled, leaving the current staff in place at the library and making use of per-diem responders for Stowe EMS.
The water and sewer utilities have seen a lot less use in the past months due to the shutdown, and the government even reduced the service surcharge by 5 percent to help reduce financial strain on residents and businesses. Despite this, Public Works Director Harry Shepard said projected water and sewer funds are positive through 2028.
Safford said property taxes came in at the same rate as they would in before the crisis, despite the select board’s decision to push back the tax due date a month.
“It’s hard to quantify what difference that did make, but it did allow some taxpayers to catch their breath,” Safford said.
All in all, Stowe’s government made it through the first wave of the pandemic in good shape, but, with coronavirus cases on the rise in the United States, it’s hard to tell what the year ahead will look like.
“Hopefully we can get to where we need to be,” Safford said, adding that, in the year ahead, the government will have to be careful with taking on new employees and projects and make adjustments as the financial state of the town becomes clearer. “We’re doing the best we can in difficult circumstances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.