Stowe’s middle school principal resigned abruptly this week, 10 weeks into his 10th school year as principal.
Dan Morrison resigned Tuesday “as a part of a separation agreement,” superintendent Ryan Heraty said Wednesday in an email. He said Morrison will continue to receive his salary until the end of January.
Heraty, who was out of town at a conference Wednesday, did not provide a reason for Morrison’s departure.
In a text sent Wednesday, Morrison said, "It was my honor and privilege to serve as Stowe Middle School’s principal for over nine years. I enjoyed working every day with the students, parents, and educators of Stowe Middle School. I wish all of them the best."
Stephanie Hudak, who heads up Lamoille South’s “multi-tiered systems of support” program — which includes behavior intervention and other non-academic support services — will take over as interim principal through the rest of the school year.
“We are very lucky to have someone of such high caliber to take over as principal while a new search is conducted. The new search will begin in January and will involve community members, students, and faculty,” Heraty wrote in a letter sent to Stowe Middle School families Tuesday night.
Heraty said in his email to the newspaper that Hudak will still be able to fulfill some of the duties associated with her current position, while the rest will be divided among the central office administrative team.
He also added a silver lining to the leadership shuffle, saying, “In her role as principal, she will also have a unique opportunity to get very familiar with how current systems are meeting student needs at the building level which will be a significant strength when she returns to her district-level position.”
Morrison first started as Stowe Middle School principal in the fall of 2013, succeeding Melanie Carpenter, who held the job for five years. He was previously principal at Shrewsbury Mountain School.
In recent years, he has been an advocate for diversity and equity initiatives among the sixth, seventh and eighth graders, frequently making students available for interviews with the newspaper about their experiences.
Until Tuesday, Morrison was also something of a steady fixture during a period where numerous principals at the high school level came and went — before current principal David Greenfield started last year, there had been three principals in five academic years at Stowe High.
In his letter to families Tuesday, Heraty aimed to allay any concerns about Morrison’s sudden departure.
“I’m aware it is unsettling to have a change in leadership, so please know we will provide extra attention to make sure students have an amazing school year,” he wrote. “We will continue to provide you with updated information as it becomes available.”
This report was updated Nov. 3 to include a statement from Morrison.
