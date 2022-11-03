Dan Morrison

In 2019, Stowe Middle School teachers Charlie Gordon and Jeff Grogan and Principal Dan Morrison, far right, celebrated Grogan’s UVM’s Outstanding Teacher award.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

Stowe’s middle school principal resigned abruptly this week, 10 weeks into his 10th school year as principal.

Dan Morrison resigned Tuesday “as a part of a separation agreement,” superintendent Ryan Heraty said Wednesday in an email. He said Morrison will continue to receive his salary until the end of January.

