A Stowe man, who federal authorities say was caught with about 272 pounds of marijuana near the U.S.-Canadian border, pleaded guilty in federal court to illegal drug smuggling in the Northeast Kingdom.
Jack M. Cohen, 36, admitted in U.S. District Court on Monday to a charge of knowingly and intentionally importing more than 50 kilograms of marijuana into the United States on March 24.
U.S. Border Patrol said its investigation indicated there may have been two earlier smuggling operations on Feb. 11 and 22, also in the town of Canaan in Essex County, related to Cohen case, a federal court affidavit noted.
Cohen left his Lamoille County home on March 24 and headed to a camp in Canaan to take possession of four duffle bags that he knew were filled with marijuana, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher explained in court.
Cohen’s colleagues, who were not identified in court, had brought the marijuana into the United States on snowmobiles to cross Wallace Pond.
The plan was for Cohen to bring the marijuana back to Lamoille County, Lasher told Judge Christina Reiss. Cohen had used a cellphone to connect with an acquaintance in the case, Lasher said.
After the pickup, Cohen was stopped in his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck, which Border Patrol seized.
Under questioning from Reiss, Cohen, formerly of Amherst, Mass., agreed with the facts outlined by the prosecutor.
Reiss set the sentencing for Nov. 19 in federal court in Burlington.
She said the written plea agreement calls for prosecutors to drop a second felony count of knowingly and intentionally possessing the load of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Prosecutors also agreed not to charge Cohen for other crimes, including importation, possession or distribution of marijuana — including conspiracy to commit those crimes — between January 2020 and March 24, the eight-page plea agreement notes.
The indictment noted the plan was to have Cohen forfeit his 2008 truck, but the plea agreement said the government will not pursue it.
Cohen could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Reiss said Cohen would face supervised release between 3 years and life.
Border Patrol said its agents regularly attempt to intercept drug smuggling operations along the Vermont border.
Agent James F. Loomis said the Border Patrol was investigating possible drug smuggling near Lake Wallace, also known as Wallace Pond in Canaan, for more than a month before Cohen’s arrest. The waterway is along the international border and is mostly in Canada, but is close to where Vermont, New Hampshire and Quebec connect.
U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Gales, who was aware of the two earlier incidents, was working on March 24 when a trail camera near Song Bird Drive in Canaan was activated by a vehicle heading north and activated again at 9:34 p.m. by a vehicle going south, Loomis said.
There was little traffic in the area near Gales, who had pulled off Vermont 114 in his fully marked cruiser to monitor traffic, Loomis said.
Gales spotted a pickup truck, began to follow it and signaled for it to pull over about 9:45 p.m., records show. The driver, later identified as Cohen, said he was checking the ice to see if he could fish, Loomis said. Gales, suspecting the driver had made an exchange, asked for permission to search the truck. Cohen refused, Loomis said.
Gales summoned Border Patrol Agent Guthrie Peet with his certified K-9 Semy, who is trained to detect concealed humans and narcotics, Loomis said. Semy did a free-air sniff around the truck and alerted on the bed of the vehicle, which was covered.
The four duffle bags were found inside, the Border Patrol reported.
Also seized from Cohen was a cell phone with the number that had used the cell tower in Canaan the nights of the two earlier suspected smuggling operations, Loomis explained.
