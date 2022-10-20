Children’s Literacy Foundation

Zach Haggerty and friends during a recent 5K fundraiser for the Children’s Literacy Foundation.

 Courtesy photo

For the third year running, Zach Haggerty, 28, organized and hosted a 5K fun run fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Literacy Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children in Vermont and New Hampshire at risk of growing up with low literacy skills.

“Book It for CLiF” took place in Haggerty’s hometown of Stowe on Oct. 8 and raised over $4,600 at last count, with donations still coming in post-event. The funds will be used to sponsor the foundation’s Year of the Book program, a $25,000 literacy grant awarded annually to five schools in Vermont, and five in New Hampshire.

