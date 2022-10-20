For the third year running, Zach Haggerty, 28, organized and hosted a 5K fun run fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Literacy Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children in Vermont and New Hampshire at risk of growing up with low literacy skills.
“Book It for CLiF” took place in Haggerty’s hometown of Stowe on Oct. 8 and raised over $4,600 at last count, with donations still coming in post-event. The funds will be used to sponsor the foundation’s Year of the Book program, a $25,000 literacy grant awarded annually to five schools in Vermont, and five in New Hampshire.
Haggerty, a former Stowe High hockey star who went on to play for the Middlebury College Panthers, first partnered with the group in the early days of the pandemic while looking for a way to give back to his home state.
“I chose to raise money for CLiF because of the incredible impact they make on such a wide footprint of communities within both New Hampshire and Vermont, in addition to the wide variety of awesome programs and events that are supported,” Haggerty said. “Childhood literacy should be important to everyone because it can open so many doors, whether it is into a new world of imagination as a young reader or into an important skill-set for later in someone’s life and career.”
Haggerty also recently joined the group’s board of directors.
