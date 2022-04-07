John Connors is Stowe Fire Department’s newest member.
“John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team as a technology professional, an armed forces veteran, EMT and ski patroller,” Scott Reeves, acting chief of the Stowe Fire Department, said.
Connors, a Stowe resident and Stowe EMS member, was on duty the night of the recent fire at the Percy farm. “After seeing the highest levels of support, commitment and dedication by the Stowe Fire Department and our neighboring fire departments during the Percy Hill farm fire, I was inspired to volunteer and contribute,” Connors said.
The Stowe Fire Department is actively recruiting new members to meet the needs of the community. Stowe has more year-round residents and visitors, construction continues across town and the demands on the department continue to increase.
“We are excited to be attracting new, high quality, firefighter candidates eager to learn, train and serve,” Reeves said. “More firefighters mean improved response times and better emergency preparedness. We hope more Stowe residents will follow in the footsteps of John and the dedicated men and women of the Stowe Fire Department.”
To learn more about membership, contact Lt. Michael Ganz (mganz@stowevt.gov) or visit dps.stowevt.gov/sfd.
