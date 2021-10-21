Tom Rogers of Stowe has been accepted into the Vermont Leadership Institute at the Snelling Center for Government, Class of 2022.
Rogers is currently the associate director of philanthropy at The Nature Conservancy in Montpelier. He joins 22 other leaders from across the state in an intensive program that attracts participants from the public, private and non-profit sectors and is a member of the 27th Vermont Leadership Institute cohort. First launched in 1995, the Vermont Leadership Institute immerses participants in some of the most important issues facing Vermont while inspiring them to take thoughtful action and work effectively to lead transformative change both professionally and personally, thereby making greater contributions to their organizations, communities and Vermont.
Over the next eight months, Rogers will delve into a myriad of topics, including but not limited to personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking and innovation, public policy and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion for all Vermonters.
