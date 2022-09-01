The Stowe Development Review Board unanimously approved developer Graham Mink’s plans to build a three-story expansion onto his Main Street building, clearing the path for a new structure in the currently open green space abutting Stowe’s historic community church.
Board member Tom Hand recused himself from the vote as he served as an architect on the project. The board requested no alterations to the project as it was proposed.
The building will bring a new storefront, office space and six new residential units to 109 Main Street.
When deciding whether the structure would have a detrimental effect on neighboring natural areas or important landmarks, the board was unequivocal in pushing back on concerns about green space or its possible interference with views of the town’s historic church in its decision.
“Maintaining the church’s visibility and presence along Main Street is needed to preserve the special character and sense of place in the village,” the board wrote. “The project design includes a thoughtfully planned and designed building which honors the historic building it’s connected to but also ensures the prominent views of the neighboring church will remain.
“While the DRB appreciates and respects the community comments it received, it disagrees with the requests that the project site be reserved for open or green space. While the DRB values open and green spaces in appropriate locations, the goals and policies of the Stowe Town Plan direct compatibly designed commercial and high-density residential development to the concentrated village core.”
The board waved away concerns from church members about possible construction noise and, when it came to the church’s specific request made at the July hearing that Mink expand their shared driveway to accommodate greater traffic brought in by the project, the board said it had no legal authority to force such a measure and Mink did not voluntarily provide it.
The board granted the requested height waiver of the building as the building would still conform to historic standards and was still much shorter than the adjoining church. Approval of the waiver was recommended by the town’s historic preservation committee.
The board also found that though the structure would cause increased traffic, it would be “nominal” and not create an “undue adverse impact” on the traffic capacity of neighboring roads.
Despite some concerns voiced by those present at the board hearing around this project and the structure effectively removing public areas from Main Street, the board said it looked to the town plan for guidance and found that the structure would have no adverse effect on the character of the Main Street corridor and would, in fact, fit well within the dense and multi-use zoning district.
