Main Street project

A rendition of how a proposed new building would fit into the landscape on Stowe’s Main Street between the so-called Lackey’s Building and the Stowe Community Church.

 Rendering by G4 Design Studios

The Stowe Development Review Board unanimously approved developer Graham Mink’s plans to build a three-story expansion onto his Main Street building, clearing the path for a new structure in the currently open green space abutting Stowe’s historic community church.

Board member Tom Hand recused himself from the vote as he served as an architect on the project. The board requested no alterations to the project as it was proposed.

