Sooner or later, everyone amasses enough material for a greatest hits album. Last week, the Stowe Selectboard dropped its version, and it had a lengthy track list.
Elected officials usually discuss particular topics one at a time as they come up — sometimes planned and sometimes unexpected — but it’s rare to see everything the town has on its to-do list in one fell swoop.
“I don’t know that we’ve done this very specifically as an agenda item, to speak publicly about our priorities, as long as I’ve been on the board,” said board chair Lisa Hagerty, who was first elected in 2012, at last week’s meeting.
Housing, housing, housing
“I’ll make it real easy,” board member Paco Aumand said, listing housing affordability and traffic as the “two big ones” in Stowe.
He’d be hard pressed to find someone to disagree with that sentiment, and while the traffic problems in town are largely reliant on whatever the state can do — Mountain Road may back up and affect people in Stowe, but it is a two-lane state highway with fairly narrow shoulders — there may be opportunities on the housing side of things the town can control.
The selectboard later this year will be tasked with updating its zoning bylaws with a focus on housing. Town manager Charles Safford said the town received a housing bylaw modernization grant to help fund a study that will determine ideal places to put more housing.
“The grant is to look at where we can accommodate more housing within our growth centers, principally the downtown and the lower village,” Safford said.
Walter Frame said issues of housing affordability, town zoning laws and the prevalence of short-term rentals are all part of the same issue — a lack of places to live. He said the alarm bells have been ringing on housing since the beginning of the pandemic, but town officials haven’t seemed as alarmed.
“It’s been a topic for over three years now and I just don’t see a lot of engagement or traction by the selectboard, whether it’s accelerating it or really digging deep and taking some action,” Frame said.
A refrain from last week’s meeting dealt with short-term rentals like Airbnb, and what role the town can play in governing those. Safford said town staff is already planning on presenting plans for a rental registry later this year.
“Something needs to be done about short-term rentals,” Michael Krancer said. “Not finger pointing, not studying, not kicking it down the (road). You need to do something, and a registry is not a bad idea to get started.”
Board member Billy Adams said discussions of new housing ought to start with population growth goals. He said there are targets to bring in another 1,000 families in the next decade, largely in the village and lower village.
“If we do that, what’s the impact? Are we set up for infrastructure to do that?” Adams wondered. “Are we going to incorporate public transport? Because right now we’re complaining about our backup of traffic. Can we handle 1,000 residents?”
Other items
While population growth and the housing crunch were thematic threads through much of the town’s to-do list, there were all manner of topics on the table last week for the board to tackle in the next year. Some of those include:
• Voting: Hagerty said she’d like to see some real talk about the future of the annual town meeting and elections in Stowe. Morristown just this week all but ended in-person town meetings going forward, opting to instead vote on budgets, elections and other business by Australian ballot. Hagerty said the town of Woodstock puts all its big items on a ballot but “they still have a robust discussion in the form of an informational session.”
• Diversity: Aumand said he’d like to hear from IDEAL Vermont, a coalition of Vermont towns and cities working on racial equity and other forms of equity — the name stands for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action, Leadership.
“Vermont communities become more diverse every day,” Aumand said.
• Parks and recreation: Board member Nick Donza said he is “passionate” about improving Memorial Park, the area between the elementary school and the arena that is a little long in the tooth but also provides most of the town-run recreation programs, along with adult fare like pickleball, but is also bumping up against busy beavers and their wetlands.
“I just think about supporting our local youth and families that are here raising local youth, and what we can do to increase our offerings to those people,” Donza said.
• Energy: Catherine Crawley, chair of the town energy committee suggested the town look into ways to switch over town vehicles — and school buses — to electric now that Stowe is its own school district again.
• Public safety: The town has long explored possibly combining its fire and emergency medical services — Board member Jo Sabel Courtney said those are her “babies.” She added that the number of special events the board permits every year are “getting out of hand,” and putting a lot of stress on public safety agencies.
• Appropriations: Hagerty pointed out that a discussion is long overdue about how tax money is spent, with more and more organizations coming each year looking for funds.
Hagerty said, “Is that an appropriate funding mechanism, to be doing that with our tax dollars, to be giving to nonprofits?”
