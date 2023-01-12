While the U.S. Congress spent its first week of the new year dramatically treading water because it couldn’t even elect a speaker of the house, the Vermont Legislature hit the ground running.
The 2023 session began Jan. 4 with new lawmakers — a whole lot of them — being sworn in and Gov. Phil Scott giving his inaugural address the next day. Now that legislators know their seat numbers, their committee assignments and the menu in the Statehouse cafeteria, it’s down to work.
The Stowe Reporter asked Lamoille County-area lawmakers about their first week, and here’s what they had to say. Incumbent Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Montpelier, could not respond to the questions before the deadline.
• Name a couple of key takeaways from your first few days in Montpelier that you think will end up shaping the legislative session as a whole.
Rep. Jed Lipsky, I-Stowe: The collegiality and respectful bipartisan engagement atmosphere I felt throughout the entire first week was very encouraging. The impression is that the entire state is represented in the body of the House.
It was a clear reminder of the challenges that some of the much more rural communities face. Following the election in November, I reached out to the Rural Caucus, a tri-partisan caucus and one of the largest in the House and the first caucus that I joined. In its three meetings since the elections, I have learned more about how the caucus collaborates to support Vermont rural communities and economies. Over the years, this group has worked on initiatives to expand access to affordable broadband, ensure equitable funding for rural schools and invest in Vermont’s farm and forest economies.
Rep. Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown: Week one down and oh, what a week it was. There was a lot of information coming in. It looks like I will spend a lot of time in the beginning of my term listening, learning, assessing and understanding. My perception of the legislative process and the reality of the way decorum and systems hold their roles were not in alignment, yet now I am better shaping my conception and understanding. Finding balance between committee work, being on the floor, constituent engagement, prior commitments, parenting, self-care, caucus meetings, community events and administrative tasks is a priority. My workload and physical output have multiplied exponentially, and I am working to find a flow that is both efficient and low impact on my body so I can continue to show up and fully engage this session.
I’m looking forward to working on paid family and medical leave, and I’ll know more about housing bills as the week goes on.
Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester: First, while we all knew the very significant number of new House members who were elected in November and that more than half of our committee chairs did not seek reelection, it was still quite an experience to be in the building, taking in these changes.
Most important, I was very moved once again by the process of electing our Speaker of the House. Jill Krowinski was nominated by Rep. Michael Marcotte of Coventry, a Republican and chair of the commerce committee, who spoke of his relationship, friendship and respect for her. The nomination was seconded by a Democrat. Then Rep. Patty McCoy of Poultney, the minority leader of the House Republicans, moved that one vote be cast for Krowinski, which was then approved by a unanimous voice vote of all present.
I spoke briefly with McCoy when we recessed, noting that that’s how we’ve done things in the past as well. Despite strong differences that will occur on some bills, there is a mutual respect and understanding of the process for considering the issues we deal with, and for assuring that all voices are heard.
What was happening in Washington the very same week was starkly different. I ran into a friend at LBJ’s Store in Worcester Saturday morning who remarked that “we live in a bubble in Vermont.” Maybe, but let’s at least continue to set an example.
Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D-Marshfield: The theme of working together for a better Vermont that supports all Vermonters was in all the opening speeches. How the Legislature and the governor work in harmony will be a recurring measurement throughout the session.
Sen. Ann Watson, D-Montpelier: Within the first couple of days, the Senate has already amended its own rules for participating remotely to accommodate senators experiencing caregiving emergencies — for example, day care is closed or the nanny is sick. That is the kind of progressive, forward thinking we need to make participating as a legislator accessible to those with young children. In this way, the Senate is compassionately responding to the needs of its members, and so I expect that spirit of compassionate responsiveness to extend into our committee rooms as we respond to the needs of Vermonters.
• What committee have you been assigned to? How do you feel about that assignment?
LaMont: I was assigned to the House Committee on General and Housing. I feel pretty good about that assignment. It was in my top three choices. It aligns with the work I was previously doing with the community, has an excellent chair, responsive committee assistant and many strong voices.
Patt: There has been some restructuring and renaming of committees along with changes regarding what subject areas some committees are assigned. I am on the restructured Environment and Energy Committee which combines some of the areas my previous committee dealt with (energy and broadband) together with environmental issues like land use, conservation and more.
Perchlik: I was assigned to Senate transportation for a third time, and I was assigned to appropriations for the first time. I was appointed as the vice-chair of appropriations which meant I had to give up being the vice-chair of transportation. These were the assignments I had requested and I’m happy with them, but I will miss work on the education committee.
Watson: Natural resources and energy, where I will serve as vice chair, and the House Committee on Government Operations. I am absolutely honored to be a vice chair as a first-year senator. My primary reason for running was to address the climate crisis, and so I’m very excited to work on climate legislation in natural resources and energy.
In government operations, I’m excited to work on democratic issues, and I’m pleased to be able to bring my experience as a former mayor of Montpelier to those discussions.
Lipsky: I have been assigned to the House Committee on Agriculture, Food Resiliency and Forestry.
Food resiliency is a new but very important focus as it pertains to our agricultural economy and sustainability. I am confident that my work experience will be extremely useful to this committee as our state is 78 percent forested and we gain many critical values from the forests, including water quality, soil productivity and sustainability, wildlife, recreation, as well as diverse forest products.
Additionally, our forests are extremely important in mitigating the effects of climate change. The forests are critical in how they sequester and store carbon. This is a newly recognized and important value facing the forestry profession and one that I have been working on for several years.
• What will be your first order of business in your committee?
Perchlik: On appropriations, it will be learning how the work of the committee is done and getting to know the other members better. On transportation, it will start with the Agency of Transportation providing the committee with updates in preparation for the release of the governor’s budget in a couple weeks.
Watson: In natural resources, I expect that we’ll take up the Affordable Heating Act toward the beginning. In government operations, I’ll be interested to see us take up ranked choice voting.
LaMont: Our committee hasn’t really established ways of being or gone into an in-depth debriefing yet. Once that is established, I will have a better idea on orders of business. There are some bills being reintroduced and I’m looking forward to working on those.
Lipsky: We had a very brief meeting before the governor’s inauguration, so continuing to get organized is our first task. I will have a better answer to this question in the coming days and weeks.
Patt: Review and reports of past legislation and administration activity. Overview of state programs and agencies we’ll be dealing with, some of which will be somewhat different for returning members, and all of which will be new to newly elected ones.
• What seat number did you get assigned, and who are you sitting next to in the chamber?
Watson: I’m in seat 30 at the end of the back row, next to Ann Cummings.
LaMont: I was assigned seat 12 and my seatmate at 11 is Rep. Jubilee McGill of Bridport.
Lipsky: My seat number 34 and I sit next to Rep. Terri Williams of Granby, from Essex-Caledonia in the Northeast Kingdom. Other wonderful neighbors include Rebecca Holcombe from Norwich, and fellow agriculture committee vice chair Heather Surprenant from Barnard, Edye Graning from Jericho and Brian Smith from Derby.
Patt: Unless they want to change, incumbent members get the same seat as before, which is No. 129. I have had this seat in all my previous terms and Rep. Chip Troiano of Stannard has sat in the seat to the right that whole time as well. Rep. Gabrielle Stebbins of Burlington sits to my left as she did last session.
Perchlik: My seat is No. 28. On my left is Sen. Irene Wrenner of Essex Town in the newly created Chittenden North District. On my right is Sen. Ann Cummings, the senior senator of the Washington County Senate district.
• You’re the eyes and ears of your constituents, many or most of whom will never step foot in the Statehouse. Briefly describe the vibe in the building during these first few days.
LaMont: The vibe was very much alive — a hive of sorts, buzzing with energy, excitement, anxiety and eagerness. Lots of people supporting their family, friends, mentors and students. There were lots of smiles, waves and hugs as representatives old and new connected and reconnected on the House floor. Things got a bit spicy right from the start as there was meaningful interrogation (debate) regarding one of our first votes that afternoon. I would also like to remind people and encourage them to come to the Statehouse — it is the people’s house after all — or watch the meetings online.
Lipsky: There was a great amount of anticipation as well as a powerful sense of tradition, history, respect for the office and responsibility on full display. This included participation by former governors Howard Dean, Jim Douglas and Peter Shumlin, Vermont Supreme Court justices and other dignitaries. Gov. Scott opened with a very moving tribute to recently retired Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Patt: There is a lot of excitement, partly due to the number of new representatives and senators. I sense that there is some broad agreement on certain issues that must be addressed, even if we won’t always agree on how to get there. There is concern about how to pay for things, especially with no future federal COVID-19 relief funds coming our way.
Perchlik: Lots of excitement and energy with all the new legislators. Lots more scenes of legislators taking photos of themselves, smiling and the general feeling that the session is the start of something interesting, challenging and exciting.
Watson: There has been really great energy in the building. Everyone is excited to be there and to get to work for their constituents.
• What is the best way for your constituents to reach out to you?
LaMont: My legislative email address is slamont@leg.state.vt.us; phone number, 802-828-2228; and mailing address, 115 State St., Montpelier, VT 05633.
Patt: Email is usually best at apatt@leg.state.vt.us. My home phone number is 802-223-1014 and I check voicemail there frequently when I am in Montpelier.
Perchlik: Phone 802-279-0471 or email APerchlik@leg.state.vt.us.
Watson: Email awatson@leg.state.vt.us
Lipksy: As far as reaching out to me, they can contact me by phone or text at 802-279-3993, and my email is lipskyjed@gmail.com. I will also be posting updates to @stowejed.
