Jed Lipsky

Independent Rep. Jed Lipsky, Stowe’s newest legislator, stands in the House chamber with his son, Thomas Jefferson Lipsky, following last week’s swearing-in ceremony.

 Courtesy photo

While the U.S. Congress spent its first week of the new year dramatically treading water because it couldn’t even elect a speaker of the house, the Vermont Legislature hit the ground running.

The 2023 session began Jan. 4 with new lawmakers — a whole lot of them — being sworn in and Gov. Phil Scott giving his inaugural address the next day. Now that legislators know their seat numbers, their committee assignments and the menu in the Statehouse cafeteria, it’s down to work.

Lucy Boyden, Saudia LaMont and Jed Lipsky

Lamoille County’s newest House members on the Statehouse steps ahead of the new legislative session. From left, Rep. Lucy Boyden, D-Cambridge, Rep. Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown and Rep. Jed Lipsky, I-Stowe.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.