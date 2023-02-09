Paul Percy, patriarch of the largest of Stowe’s few remaining farming operations, has found himself at odds with Stowe Land Trust over a complex development rights question regarding the density allocation on the former Bouchard farmland.

Over the course of several meetings beginning last October, the Stowe Development Review Board heard from Percy as well as the land trust and abutting neighbors regarding whether the farmer has full latitude to change how the land can be developed under the area’s current zoning.

