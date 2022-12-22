Kendra McGuire is the 2022 recipient of Stowe Land Trust’ Volunteer of the Year award.
McGuire is a local outdoor educator at Apple Tree Learning Centers and over the past year has hosted and volunteered at numerous outdoor events for youth and families.
“Exploring our natural environment has always been important to me. As a child, I benefited greatly from having the freedom to explore conserved lands across New England,” said McGuire. “Today as an educator, bringing those same experiences to families remains a passion of mine.”
Beginning last fall, McGuire hosted a series of outdoor programs on the second Sunday of each month to help get children outdoors. Partnering with the land trust, the programs rotate to different conserved properties each month.
The land trust also recently hosted a volunteer appreciation event at its Mill Trail property. The organization hopes to annually recognize the hard work of its growing volunteer corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.