Kendra McGuire

Kendra McGuire

Kendra McGuire is the 2022 recipient of Stowe Land Trust’ Volunteer of the Year award.

McGuire is a local outdoor educator at Apple Tree Learning Centers and over the past year has hosted and volunteered at numerous outdoor events for youth and families.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.