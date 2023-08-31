As a rainy summer gives way to cooler, somewhat drier climes, summer vacation gives way to a new school year in Stowe, complete with new walls at the high school and big plans for more in the coming months.
Stowe Elementary School children started classes Monday at their village school, as did the middle schoolers and freshmen at their campus on Barrows Road.
Most of the other high schoolers started on Tuesday, but a handful of them played tour guide Monday for the ninth-graders, leading an orientation in the auditorium.
While the focus this week has been the smiling faces of the kids, the adults in the local education community have been busy behind the scenes. First, as of July 1, the Stowe School Board grew from three people to five, less than a year after the school district itself was reborn following an unpopular forced merger with Morristown and Elmore from 2019 until last September.
Second, and especially impactful for the high schoolers, was the installation in recent weeks of walls on the second floor of the high school.
According to superintendent Ryan Heraty, a Stowe school district committee tasked with looking at facilities needs is looking to ask Stowe voters to approve a bond for a much more comprehensive overhaul of the middle/high school.
Heraty said it’s too early for him to name anything but a ballpark figure, but the committee estimates that middle and high school renovations could be done for somewhere in the low-to-mid $20 million range and could be proposed to voters as early as November.
Heraty said the walls are a good start in showing Stowe students that the district is invested in their education and the place they get it.
“I think that environment plays a huge role in how students feel about their school, and how they are connected to their surroundings,” Heraty said.
