Stowe is planning to plan, because 2026 will be here sooner than you think.
Town officials have begun the years-long process of updating the Stowe Town Plan, the blueprint that it — like all Vermont communities — uses to set goals both lofty and granular for the coming decades.
The current town plan was adopted in 2018. Vermont law requires municipal plans to be updated and re-adopted every eight years, but for all intents and purposes, the topic never really strays too far from the town planning commission’s regular meeting agendas.
Whether the commission is tackling esoteric zoning language like setbacks, variances, and overlays or big-picture ideas like forest fragmentation, short-term rentals or public safety, it all eventually gets baked into the plan.
Sarah McShane, Stowe’s director of planning and zoning, explained during the selectboard’s July 12 meeting that the town plan is used as the reference point for land use regulations, zoning and subdivision bylaw interpretation, and capital improvement and infrastructure planning. It also gives the town deference whenever projects like cell towers and solar arrays have hearings before the state Public Utility Commission.
Up-to-date town plans with regional planning approval — the Lamoille County Planning Commission, in Stowe’s case — are vital for communities seeking state and federal grants, such as village tax credits, bike and pedestrian improvement funds, brownfield redevelopment aid and affordable housing grants.
There are certain elements the state requires all town plans to incorporate, including:
- Land use
- Transportation
- Utilities
- “Rare and irreplaceable” natural areas and historic features
- Schools
- Energy
- Housing
- Economic development
- And, top of many people’s minds these days, flood resiliency
McShane said that, in addition to the nuts and bolts that all town plans are required to include, the plan adapts with changing times. Topics like climate migration, sustainable tourism and diversity, equity and inclusion are hot ones now, and hot topics have a way of making their way into town plans.
Unlike a dense, acronym- and statute-studded book of zoning bylaws, though, a good town plan is something the layperson can read and understand. Really good ones lay bare the very soul of a community.
Stowe’s town plan is not a light read — the current version runs 170 pages, with roughly one-third of it set aside for goal implementation tables and various maps of town. But the rest of it is largely narrative, giving anyone curious about what makes Stowe tick — in the past, present and future — an ideal starting spot.
As work on the town plan update proceeds over the next few years, the planning commission will bring in partners both within the town and outside to participate, such as the Stowe Energy Committee, the Lamoille County Planning Commission, the Stowe Area Association and Stowe Land Trust.
During McShane’s discussion with the selectboard, someone suggested getting students at Stowe’s schools involved, too.
The town isn’t afraid of spending money on the process this time around and will hire a consultant tasked with leading community discussions on what they think “makes Stowe, Stowe.” Voters on Town Meeting Day in March approved spending $35,000 for the consultant’s work.
That work is scheduled to start in early 2024 and take up the bulk of the year, and the planning commission will take it from there, spending most of 2025 and early 2026 working on the plan and then holding public hearings before ultimately handing it off the selectboard for approval in late 2026.
