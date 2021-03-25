Someone should find a birch or spruce tree to knock on, so Stowe Mountain Resort doesn’t jinx itself. The ski area is confident it will get a full season in.
According to Jeff Wise, communications manager for Stowe and fellow New England Vail resorts Attitash and Wildcat, the resort is planning to stay open until the originally announced closing date of April 18, “based on conditions.”
To be clear, when pressed, Wise confirmed “based on conditions” means snow on the ground. That’s kind of like the old days, before conditions meant “how many people have COVID-19.”
“The number-one goal, above everything else, was get open, stay open and stay safe,” Wise said. “Knock on wood, there’s still plenty of season left.”
Wise said he thinks the key to being open through mid-April will be the reservation system that Vail Resorts implemented last summer, months before Stowe opened on Thanksgiving week.
That’s because, he said, unlike other years when skiers and riders spontaneously migrate to whatever resort still has lifts running later into the spring and pack the parking lots, Stowe skiers still have to reserve the resort ahead of time.
“The reservation system will help us to mitigate crowding,” Wise said. “As other resorts in the Northeast shut down, and there’s only a few left standing, we’ll still be doing things like we did all season.”
Even though this is the time of the year when downhillers don T-shirts above their snow pants, the smell of grilling meat wafting around them in the parking lot, the resort is still bullish on its pandemic measures.
So, no parking lot parties — somewhat recently installed large electric signs remind people of the need to have reservations to be at the resort and the prohibition on large gatherings.
Wise said while rule changes implemented by Gov. Phil Scott on multi-family gatherings might have changed things a bit, it doesn’t give a greenlight to tailgaters.
Guests are still instructed to boot up at their cars and head directly to the lifts and back when they’re done or need a snack. Masks are still required.
“We have a slogan — ‘finish strong’ — and we don’t want to get lax about the safety we’ve been practicing all season long,” Wise said. “That applies to employees and guests.”
As is normal during the annual season wind-down, the resort will gradually shut down portions of the property.
The last day for the Spruce Peak lift operations is Sunday, April 4. That’s also the last day the Gondola will be open — it’s also the usual day (Easter) for the resort’s peaceful multi-denominational sunrise service, although that is not happening this year.
Starting April 5 through the end of the season, the only lift running will be the Four-Runner Quad.
Most of Vail’s other Vermont and northeastern locales will stay open into April. Wildcat and Mt. Snow close on the 18th, Okemo and Attitash will also close April 4.
Crotched and Hunter close this Sunday.
Those are all original or extended dates.
Wise, as a long-time marketer for the mountain, said his colleagues at ski resorts far and wide have had to rein in their usual enthusiasm about snow conditions and bluebird skies, parties, music and special events like pond skimming — the last few of which are not happening this year.
But the gnar’s not all gone.
“We’re not backing away from raising the stoke as far as letting people know how good the skiing and riding can be this time of the year,” Wise said. “There’s probably a 50/50 balance between raising the stoke and keeping our foot on the gas with our safety messaging.”
